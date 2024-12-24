2025 Travel Team Registration

This package allows for you to pay for the 2025 travel season in full (1 athlete) and you will NOT be required to participate in fundraisers. Travel Team payment will include Weekly Practices, Weekly Thursday Mini-Camps, Player Tournament entry & customized uniform package for the 2025 season.

This package allows for you to pay for the 2025 travel season in full (1 athlete) and you will NOT be required to participate in fundraisers. Travel Team payment will include Weekly Practices, Weekly Thursday Mini-Camps, Player Tournament entry & customized uniform package for the 2025 season.

More details...