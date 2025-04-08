2025 Travis Heights Elementary Project Based Learning Raffle

Package 1 - Self Care
$25
- 1 Year FWFG Membership ($230 value) - 5 Class Pass to Practice Yoga Austin ($100 value) - Choice of one 45 minute kids or family yoga class OR 45 minute sound bath from ATX Yoga Girl ($350 value) - Mani/Pedi at Lacquer ($100 value) - 2 Spots at a Nervous System Health Workshop with Viasomatic on Sunday, June 22nd ($300 value)
Package 2 - Fredericksburg Getaway
$25
- 1 Night Stay at Albert Hotel ($365 value) and $150 food/beverage credit - Resistol Cowboy Hat ($339 value)
Package 3 - Parents Night Out
$25
- $150 Uchi gift card - $100 Murray's gift card - $100 Nickel City gift card - $100 Chalmer's gift card - $100 Tatsu-ya gift card - $150 Juniper gift card - 2 tickets to Labratorio - Carrie Rodriguez and Calexico - on May 17th ($110 value)
Package 4 - ACL/Revive
$25
- 2 GA Tickets to weekend 1 ACL ($750 value) - Meyers cocktail IV at IVitamin ($235 value)
Package 5 - Foodie Package
$25
- Al Fuego family pack - 4 tickets for May 24th at Jester King ($750 value) - Ooni pizza oven ($500 value)
Package 6 - Hotel St Cecilia membership
$100
1 year membership to Hotel St Cecilia ($4500 value)
Package 7 - Driftwood Getaway
$25
- Driftwood Vacation Rental for two nights *some blackout dates may apply* ($1,350 value) - Ubuntu Gift Bag with Goodies ($850 value)
Package 8 - Family Outings
$25
- Camp Sunnyside family pack - 4 tickets for May 25th at Fair Market ($640 value) - $100 Via 303 gift card - $100 Uncle Nicky's gift card - Hopscotch (San Antonio) - 4 Adult Entries + Round of Drinks ($150 value) - The Dirdie Birdie - 4 Adult Entries + dining gift card ($150 value)
Package 9 - Michelin Staycation
$25
-- One night stay in a balcony room at Hotel Zaza in Austin - room expires 9/30/25 ($425 value) - $400 Hestia gift card

