2025 Travis Heights Elementary Project Based Learning Raffle

- 1 Year FWFG Membership ($230 value) - 5 Class Pass to Practice Yoga Austin ($100 value) - Choice of one 45 minute kids or family yoga class OR 45 minute sound bath from ATX Yoga Girl ($350 value) - Mani/Pedi at Lacquer ($100 value) - 2 Spots at a Nervous System Health Workshop with Viasomatic on Sunday, June 22nd ($300 value)

- 1 Year FWFG Membership ($230 value) - 5 Class Pass to Practice Yoga Austin ($100 value) - Choice of one 45 minute kids or family yoga class OR 45 minute sound bath from ATX Yoga Girl ($350 value) - Mani/Pedi at Lacquer ($100 value) - 2 Spots at a Nervous System Health Workshop with Viasomatic on Sunday, June 22nd ($300 value)

seeMoreDetailsMobile