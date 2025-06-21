2025 Tree - Jesus Loves The Little Children

This gorgeous 9 ft. flocked Christmas Tree is themed "Jesus Loves The Little Children" inspired by Luke 18:16. It is open for early bids, as a sneak peek of Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market, which takes place on November 15, 2025. It was created by the children at Serve Your World Camp at North Naples Church and the United Women of Faith, as a multi-generational project giving Glory to God for all who serve - young and old - in building His Kingdom here on Earth.

This gorgeous 9 ft. flocked Christmas Tree is themed "Jesus Loves The Little Children" inspired by Luke 18:16. It is open for early bids, as a sneak peek of Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market, which takes place on November 15, 2025. It was created by the children at Serve Your World Camp at North Naples Church and the United Women of Faith, as a multi-generational project giving Glory to God for all who serve - young and old - in building His Kingdom here on Earth.

More details...