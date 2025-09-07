Hosted by

2025 TRIBA Annual Merit Awards

851 Main St

New York, NY 10044, USA

Four Freedoms Sponsor
$25,000

Two VIP tables for 20 guests

Preferred Seating; Awards Presenter

Listing as Four Freedoms Sponsor on all printed materials and event website

Inside cover ad in journal.


Lighthouse Sponsor
$10,500

One VIP table of 10 guests

Preferred Seating

Listing as Lighthouse Sponsor on all printed materials and event website

Full page ad in journal.


Tramslam Sponsor
$5,250

One table of 10 guests.

Listing as Tramslam Sponsor on all printed materials and website

Half page ad in journal.


Cherry Blossom Spring Ticket
$525

Preferred seating

Listing as Cherry Blossom Spring supporter on all printed materials.


Cherry Blossom Ticket
$325

One ticket to the event

Island Resident Ticket
$105

One ticket to the event for Roosevelt Island resident

Full Page Journal Ad
$500

Full page ad in event journal

Half Page Journal Ad
$300

Half-page ad in event journal

