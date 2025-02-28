2025 Triple T Foundation for Breast Cancer Anniversary Party

Includes: 4 tickets to the event, Food sponsor, Speaking opportunities at the event, Signage at the event, Table space at the event for their business, Logo on promotional materials, social media mentions, Event Shout-Out
Gold Sponsor
$200
Includes: 2 tickets to the event, Drink sponsor, Information on the sponsor table, Logo on promotional materials, social media mentions, Event Shout-Out
Silver Sponsor
$150
Includes: 1 ticket to the event, Sponsor breast cancer survivors to be able to attend, Information on the sponsor table, Logo on promotional materials, social media mentions, Event Shout-Out
Bronze Sponsor
$100
Includes: Dessert sponsor, Information on the sponsor table, Logo on promotional materials, social media mentions
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!