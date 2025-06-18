2025 Triumph Services Scholarship Luncheon

- Two VIP tables for eight at the event
- Logo featured on event signage and event promotional materials
- Special recognition aloud by a speaker during the luncheon
- Name recognition at event, in press, in print materials, on the Triumph website, and social media
- Opportunity to include promotional items and marketing materials for guest swag bags
Triumph Level Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- Two VIP tables for eight at the event
- Logo featured on event signage and program
- Table signage with logo
- Special thanks aloud during the event
- Logo on the Triumph website and social media
- Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags
Achieve Level Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- Two tables for eight at the event
- Logo included on event signage and program
- Table signage with logo
- Name mentioned aloud during the event
- Logo on Triumph’s luncheon website and social media
- Opportunity to include one item in swag bags
Persevere Level Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- One table for eight at the event
- Name included on event signage
- Table signage
- Logo in the event program
- Logo on Triumph’s luncheon website
- Opportunity to include one paper item in swag bags
Aspire Level Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Tickets for four guests at the event
- Recognition in Event Program
- Table Signage
- Name listed on sponsor lists
- May include business card in swag bags
Individual Ticket
$75
1 ticket to the luncheon
Add a donation for Triumph Services
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!