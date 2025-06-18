Triumph Services

2025 Triumph Services Scholarship Luncheon

1 Robert S Smith Dr

Birmingham, AL 35209, USA

Presenting Sponsor Level
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- Two VIP tables for eight at the event - Logo featured on event signage and event promotional materials - Special recognition aloud by a speaker during the luncheon - Name recognition at event, in press, in print materials, on the Triumph website, and social media - Opportunity to include promotional items and marketing materials for guest swag bags
Triumph Level Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- Two VIP tables for eight at the event - Logo featured on event signage and program - Table signage with logo - Special thanks aloud during the event - Logo on the Triumph website and social media - Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags
Achieve Level Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- Two tables for eight at the event - Logo included on event signage and program - Table signage with logo - Name mentioned aloud during the event - Logo on Triumph’s luncheon website and social media - Opportunity to include one item in swag bags
Persevere Level Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- One table for eight at the event - Name included on event signage - Table signage - Logo in the event program - Logo on Triumph’s luncheon website - Opportunity to include one paper item in swag bags
Aspire Level Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Tickets for four guests at the event - Recognition in Event Program - Table Signage - Name listed on sponsor lists - May include business card in swag bags
Individual Ticket
$75
1 ticket to the luncheon
