2025 Trivia Bee

Ticket includes: Audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1), salad, entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Ticket includes: Audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1), salad, entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Trivia Bee Team Admission
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Team tickets include participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
Team tickets include participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
General Admission plus Membership
$75
The purchase includes One (1) year of membership with FOPPL, audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1) salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
The purchase includes One (1) year of membership with FOPPL, audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1) salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Trivia Bee Team Admission plus Membership
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Team purchase includes One (1) year of membership with FOPPL for each team member, participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
Team purchase includes One (1) year of membership with FOPPL for each team member, participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
Add a donation for Friends of the Pomona Public Library
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!