Grain Valley Eagles Booster Club

Hosted by

Grain Valley Eagles Booster Club

About this event

2025 Trivia Night

511 N Main St

Grain Valley, MO 64029, USA

Individual Ticket
$25

This ticket admits one person and includes one ticket to the Taco Bar!

Team of 5 tickets
$120

Gather your friends and form a team! This option has 5 tickets to the event plus 5 tickets to our Taco Bar! Don’t forget a team name!

Sponsorship
$50

Want to support and advertise your business all at the same time? Sponsor a table for $50.00. This includes logo/name on table and advertisement through media outlets.

Sponsorship + 5 team table
$165

This includes sponsorship of table with name/logo plus advertisement in media outlets— This also includes 5 tickets to the event plus 5 tickets to our Taco Bar!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!