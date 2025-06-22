2025 Trojan Guard Nelson's Chicken Fundraiser

325 S Calumet Rd

Chesterton, IN 46304, USA

Port-A-Pit® Chicken Half
$10
Delicious 1/2 chicken cooked on-site by a Nelson's BBQ chef on their famous Port-a-Pit® cooker!
Nelson's Pit-Tatoes®
$5
A cup of Nelson's glorious Pit-Tatoes®, mini skin-on taters cooked to perfection.
