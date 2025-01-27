2025 Troop 77 Annual Pancake Breakfast and Car Wash

4651 Little Rd

New Port Richey, FL 34655, USA

All you can eat Pancake Breakfast
$5
1 all you can eat breakfast - Pancakes - Sausage - Coffee
Car Wash
$5
Have your car washed while you enjoy your breakfast, or just stop in for a carwash.
Business Card Ad
$25
Business Card size add in our flyer given to every pancake customer and every carwash customer. Adds can be emailed to [email protected]
Double Business Card Add
$35
Double Business Card size add in our flyer given to every pancake customer and every carwash customer. Adds can be emailed to [email protected]
1/2 Page ad
$50
Half Page add in our flyer given to every pancake customer and every carwash customer. Adds can be emailed to [email protected]
Full Page ad
$100
Full Page add in our flyer given to every pancake customer and every carwash customer. Adds can be emailed to [email protected]
