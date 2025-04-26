2025 Trunk or Treat!

San Diego, CA 92128
It's really hard for us to plan properly if we don't know that you're coming. The increased cost will kick in the day of the event. It'll help us pay for rush fees printing extra bingo cards, and extra bags of candy to provide to every host to account for an unexpected increase in students.
Please purchase one ticket for every participating trick or treater!*
*No need to purchase for accompanying adults.
Do you want to host a trunk? Pick a theme, bring enough candy for at least 350 kids and go all out!
Trunk hosts get free admission for all their kids!
Are you an amazing photographer? We need pictures of all our hosts and the event! Admission is free for your kids if you volunteer to be our very own paparazzi!
Shift is 5:45 to 6:45PM - please get pictures of all the trunk hosts before the sun sets!
I volunteer to arrive by 5:30PM to help check in all of the attendees electronically (either iPad or mobile)! Estimated time frame is 5:30PM to 7PM.
This is a stationary volunteer position at the check in table!
· Includes 2 student trunk or treaters!
I volunteer to help clean up and breakdown the event! We will need to pick up any discarded trash, fold up and return the lunch tables to the MPR! Estimated time frame is 8PM to 8:30PM.
This is a physical task!
· Includes 2 student trunk or treaters!
Your 12" cheese pizza from Rock On Pizza will be ready for pick up 10-15 minutes after you place your order!
Your 12" pepperoni pizza from Rock On Pizza will be ready for pick up 10-15 minutes after you place your order!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!