2025 Trunk or Treat!

10925 Morning Crk S Dr

San Diego, CA 92128

Last Minute Student Admission
$10

It's really hard for us to plan properly if we don't know that you're coming. The increased cost will kick in the day of the event. It'll help us pay for rush fees printing extra bingo cards, and extra bags of candy to provide to every host to account for an unexpected increase in students.


Please purchase one ticket for every participating trick or treater!*

*No need to purchase for accompanying adults.

Trunk Hostess with the Mostess
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Do you want to host a trunk? Pick a theme, bring enough candy for at least 350 kids and go all out!


Trunk hosts get free admission for all their kids!

Event Photographer
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Are you an amazing photographer? We need pictures of all our hosts and the event! Admission is free for your kids if you volunteer to be our very own paparazzi!


Shift is 5:45 to 6:45PM - please get pictures of all the trunk hosts before the sun sets!

Check In Volunteer
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

I volunteer to arrive by 5:30PM to help check in all of the attendees electronically (either iPad or mobile)! Estimated time frame is 5:30PM to 7PM.


This is a stationary volunteer position at the check in table!


· Includes 2 student trunk or treaters!

Clean Up / Break Down Volunteer
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

I volunteer to help clean up and breakdown the event! We will need to pick up any discarded trash, fold up and return the lunch tables to the MPR! Estimated time frame is 8PM to 8:30PM.


This is a physical task!


· Includes 2 student trunk or treaters!

12" Cheese Pizza
$20

Your 12" cheese pizza from Rock On Pizza will be ready for pick up 10-15 minutes after you place your order!

12" Pepperoni Pizza
$22

Your 12" pepperoni pizza from Rock On Pizza will be ready for pick up 10-15 minutes after you place your order!

Add a donation for Morning Creek Foundation

$

