PTA Clifton School #13

Hosted by

PTA Clifton School #13

About this event

2025 Trunk or Treat

782 Van Houten Avenue

Clifton, NJ 07013

Children: 3 - 12
$10

All children MUST be accompanied by an Adult

Children: 2 and under
Free

MUST be a School #13 student sibling. All children MUST be accompanied by an Adult

Adult: 18+ over
$10
Children: 12 - 18
$10

MUST be a School #13 student sibling. All children MUST be accompanied by an Adult

Trunk Refundable Deposit
$10

If you are interested in decorating a trunk please complete the information below and submit a $10.00 refundable deposit, that will be given to you the night of the trunk or treat.

Add a donation for PTA Clifton School #13

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!