2025 Tucson Fall Horse Shows Raffle Supporting SSRC

**Please note, "# of items" refers to number of raffle tickets you would like to purchase, 1 item = 1 ticket.**
This custom oil painting on canvas, titled “Jumping Saguaro”, by artist and equestrian Rachel Maloney. The painting measures, 30h” x 24w”. About the artist: Rachel Maloney was raised in the equestrian world beginning with saddle seat in San Diego, California. Later in life she expanded her passion for riding and showing into hunter-jumpers and dressage. Because her enthusiasm for horses has no boundaries, she has developed her skills for riding endurance horses, eventing, roping, and cow horses. As a visionary artist she began actively painting on a professional level since 2012 and carries that with her today. Currently, she has a boutique barn of sport horses showing professionally in the international horse capital of Ocala, Florida. Thank you Rachel for creating and donating this beautiful painting in support of the Tucson Fall Horse Shows and Steady Strides Riding Center!
This custom mixed media painting on canvas uses acrylic paints, applique, collage, and embroidery, by artist and equestrian Michele Bourquin. The painting measures, 28h” x 22w”.
Raised primarily in Arizona Michele Bourquin has pursued a lifelong interest in creating art using many mediums leading to a strong focus on mixed media. She is self-taught through observation and practice. Michele's work has won awards, been published commissioned and collected.
"My love of art began with my fascination with horses. As a child representing them was part of my love affair with everything equine. An interest in layers of pattern and texture surfaced, and I was soon immersed in a place where form and pattern merged. The juxtaposition of abstract and realism is endlessly fascinating whether I'm telling a story or simply seduced by pattern and color."
Thank you Michele for creating and donating this beautiful painting in support of the Tucson Fall Horse Shows and Steady Strides Riding Center!
Ordering 1 item = 3 tickets for $20, 2 items = 6 tickets for $40, 3 items = 9 tickets for $60, etc.
