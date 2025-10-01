2025 Tucson Fall Horse Shows Raffle Supporting SSRC

**Please note, "# of items" refers to number of raffle tickets you would like to purchase, 1 item = 1 ticket.**





This custom mixed media painting on canvas uses acrylic paints, applique, collage, and embroidery, by artist and equestrian Michele Bourquin. The painting measures, 28h” x 22w”.





Raised primarily in Arizona Michele Bourquin has pursued a lifelong interest in creating art using many mediums leading to a strong focus on mixed media. She is self-taught through observation and practice. Michele's work has won awards, been published commissioned and collected.

"My love of art began with my fascination with horses. As a child representing them was part of my love affair with everything equine. An interest in layers of pattern and texture surfaced, and I was soon immersed in a place where form and pattern merged. The juxtaposition of abstract and realism is endlessly fascinating whether I'm telling a story or simply seduced by pattern and color."





Thank you Michele for creating and donating this beautiful painting in support of the Tucson Fall Horse Shows and Steady Strides Riding Center!