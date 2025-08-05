2025 Tuscarora Dues

All members must pay the following dues:
$52 - National Dues
$9 - New York State Dues
$15 - Tuscarora Chapter Dues
Optional: Please add to cart if you would like a printed paper copy of the yearbook. All members will receive a PDF yearbook sent via email.
Consider an optional donation to support our preservation of Alfred Dunk House. Add item to cart and change the quantity to reflect the amount you wish to donate to this fund. e.g., Quantity 20 = $20 donation
Consider an optional donation to support scholarships for local students. Add item to cart and change the quantity to reflect the amount you wish to donate to this fund. e.g., Quantity 10 = $10 donation
Consider an optional donation to support our annual fundraiser. This year we are directing our funds to Wreaths Across America, honoring local veterans at Riverside Cemetery, Whitney Point. Add item to cart and change the quantity to reflect the amount you wish to donate to this fund.
e.g., Quantity 17 = $17 donation (one wreath)
