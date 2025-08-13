2025 Tuxes & Tennies Gala: Building Dreams, Scoring Goals

GOOOAL! You’ve earned a spot in our Hall of Champions! Your incredible generosity as our Title Sponsor will be celebrated for many seasons to come. Thank you for helping us score an unforgettable victory!

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BENEFITS: 1 table of 10, 10 tickets to VIP cocktail hour, Company logo or name on program, Logo on website for 1 year, Logo included in monthly newsletter for 1 year, Logo on company car for 1 year, Facebook post, Dedication in program, Recognition on event-day, Listing on sponsor sign, Inclusion on website blog post