2025 Tuxes & Tennies Gala: Building Dreams, Scoring Goals

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About this event
GOOOAL! You’ve earned a spot in our Hall of Champions! Your incredible generosity as our Title Sponsor will be celebrated for many seasons to come. Thank you for helping us score an unforgettable victory!
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BENEFITS: 1 table of 10, 10 tickets to VIP cocktail hour, Company logo or name on program, Logo on website for 1 year, Logo included in monthly newsletter for 1 year, Logo on company car for 1 year, Facebook post, Dedication in program, Recognition on event-day, Listing on sponsor sign, Inclusion on website blog post
Yellow cards? Not here! Your support shows true heart and sportsmanship. Thank you for keeping the game fair and giving local families their chance to win big!
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BENEFITS: 1 table of 8, 8 tickets to VIP cocktail hour, Dedication in program, Recognition on event-day, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post
Shining bright like the tournament’s top player, you’re our MVP! Your outstanding support helps local families step onto the field toward a brighter future.
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BENEFITS: 1 table of 8, 2 tickets to VIP cocktail hour, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post
BENEFITS: 4 dinner tickets, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post
BENEFITS: 4 dinner tickets, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post
BENEFITS: 4 dinner tickets, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post
BENEFITS: 4 dinner tickets, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post
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