Bay Area Habitat for Humanity Houston

Hosted by

Bay Area Habitat for Humanity Houston

About this event

2025 Tuxes & Tennies Gala: Building Dreams, Scoring Goals

2500 South Shore Blvd

League City, TX 77573, USA

World Cup Sponsor (Title)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

GOOOAL! You’ve earned a spot in our Hall of Champions! Your incredible generosity as our Title Sponsor will be celebrated for many seasons to come. Thank you for helping us score an unforgettable victory!

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BENEFITS: 1 table of 10, 10 tickets to VIP cocktail hour, Company logo or name on program, Logo on website for 1 year, Logo included in monthly newsletter for 1 year, Logo on company car for 1 year, Facebook post, Dedication in program, Recognition on event-day, Listing on sponsor sign, Inclusion on website blog post

Fair Play Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Yellow cards? Not here! Your support shows true heart and sportsmanship. Thank you for keeping the game fair and giving local families their chance to win big!
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BENEFITS: 1 table of 8, 8 tickets to VIP cocktail hour, Dedication in program, Recognition on event-day, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post

Golden Ball Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Shining bright like the tournament’s top player, you’re our MVP! Your outstanding support helps local families step onto the field toward a brighter future.

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BENEFITS: 1 table of 8, 2 tickets to VIP cocktail hour, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post

Referee Sponsor (DJ)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

BENEFITS: 4 dinner tickets, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post

Pitch Sponsor (Decoration)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

BENEFITS: 4 dinner tickets, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post

Midfielder Sponsor (Print)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

BENEFITS: 4 dinner tickets, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post

Striker Sponsor (Photobooth)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

BENEFITS: 4 dinner tickets, Listing on sponsor sign, and Inclusion on website blog post

Fan Ticket (Individual)
$150
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