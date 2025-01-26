2025 UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Kickback Party II

• Unmatched Brand Exposure: Secure the prestigious title named sponsorship and amplify your brand recognition.
• Premium Networking Experience: Host 1 table, 8 guests at a prominently positioned center table for prime networking opportunities.
• VIP Treatment: Delight your guests with 1 drink ticket per person and a selection of delectable hors d’oeuvres by Artfully Delicious, a charcuterie board and enjoy the sound of Rodney Block, 2 bottles of wine.
• Dominate Marketing & Social Media: Showcase your company's logo and information on all event marketing materials, social media platforms, photo box and the event venue.
• Product Display & Promotion: Display your product at a dedicated table, complete with a link to your website.
• Video Spotlight: Captivate the audience with a video presentation highlighting your company, and share a link with all attendees.
• Exclusive Recognition: Be introduced during the event as the Golden Lion Sponsor.
• QR Code Sharing: Seamlessly share company information with attendees through a dedicated QR code.
Pride Sponsor $2,000
Sponsor Recognition: Partner with us as a Co-Sponsor and gain prominent exposure throughout the event.
• Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a dedicated table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
• Enhanced Networking Benefits: Treat your guests to 1 drink per person along with delicious hors d'oeuvres by Artfully Delicious Cuisine, Fruit Tray, 2 bottles of wine and enjoy the sounds of Rodney Block.
• Social Media & Marketing Presence: See your company's name and logo displayed on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
• Event Recognition: Be acknowledged as a Pride Sponsor during the event.
• QR Code Sharing: Seamlessly share company information with attendees through a dedicated QR code.
Black and Gold Sponsor $1,000
Co-Sponsor Recognition: Premier Seating
• Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a dedicated table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
• Enhanced Networking Benefits: Treat your guests to 1 drink per person along with delicious hors d'oeuvres by Artfully Delicious Cuisine, enjoy the sounds of Rodney Block.
• Social Media & Marketing Presence: See your company's name and logo displayed on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
• Event Recognition: Be acknowledged as a Black and Gold Sponsor.
Lion Den Tables $500.00 10 tables
• Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a dedicated table for 4 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
• Enhanced Networking Benefits: Treat your guests to 1 drink per person along with delicious hors d'oeuvres by Artfully Delicious Cuisine, enjoy the sounds of Rodney Block.
• Event Recognition: Be acknowledged as a Lion’s Den Table.
• Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a dedicated seat at a table to connect with potential clients and partners.
• Enhanced Networking Benefits: Delicious hors d'oeuvres by Artfully Delicious Cuisine, enjoy the sounds of Rodney Block.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!