2025 UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Kickback Party II

7318 Windsong Dr

North Little Rock, AR 72113, USA

Golden Lion Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Unmatched Brand Exposure: Secure the prestigious title named sponsorship and amplify your brand recognition.
Premium Networking Experience: Host 1 table, 8 guests at a prominently positioned center table for prime networking opportunities.
VIP Treatment: Delight your guests with 1 drink ticket per person and a selection of delectable hors d’oeuvres by Artfully Delicious, a charcuterie board and enjoy the sound of Rodney Block, 2 bottles of wine.
Dominate Marketing & Social Media: Showcase your company's logo and information on all event marketing materials, social media platforms, photo box and the event venue.
Product Display & Promotion: Display your product at a dedicated table, complete with a link to your website.
Video Spotlight: Captivate the audience with a video presentation highlighting your company, and share a link with all attendees.
Exclusive Recognition: Be introduced during the event as the Golden Lion Sponsor.
QR Code Sharing: Seamlessly share company information with attendees through a dedicated QR code.

Pride Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor Recognition: Partner with us as a Co-Sponsor and gain prominent exposure throughout the event.
Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a dedicated table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
Enhanced Networking Benefits: Treat your guests to 1 drink per person along with delicious hors d'oeuvres by Artfully Delicious Cuisine, Fruit Tray, 2 bottles of wine and enjoy the sounds of Rodney Block.
Social Media & Marketing Presence: See your company's name and logo displayed on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
Event Recognition: Be acknowledged as a Pride Sponsor during the event.
QR Code Sharing: Seamlessly share company information with attendees through a dedicated QR code.

Black and Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Co-Sponsor Recognition: Premier Seating
Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a dedicated table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
Enhanced Networking Benefits: Treat your guests to 1 drink per person along with delicious hors d'oeuvres by Artfully Delicious Cuisine, enjoy the sounds of Rodney Block.
Social Media & Marketing Presence: See your company's name and logo displayed on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
Event Recognition: Be acknowledged as a Black and Gold Sponsor.

Lion's Den Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Lion Den Tables $500.00 10 tables
Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a dedicated table for 4 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
Enhanced Networking Benefits: Treat your guests to 1 drink per person along with delicious hors d'oeuvres by Artfully Delicious Cuisine, enjoy the sounds of Rodney Block.
Event Recognition: Be acknowledged as a Lion’s Den Table.

General Admission
$55

Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a dedicated seat at a table to connect with potential clients and partners.
Enhanced Networking Benefits: Delicious hors d'oeuvres by Artfully Delicious Cuisine, enjoy the sounds of Rodney Block.

Add a donation for UAPB AM&N Pulaski County Alumni Chapter

$

