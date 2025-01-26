2025 UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Kickback Party II

• Unmatched Brand Exposure: Secure the prestigious title named sponsorship and amplify your brand recognition.

• Premium Networking Experience: Host 1 table, 8 guests at a prominently positioned center table for prime networking opportunities.

• VIP Treatment: Delight your guests with 1 drink ticket per person and a selection of delectable hors d’oeuvres by Artfully Delicious, a charcuterie board and enjoy the sound of Rodney Block, 2 bottles of wine.

• Dominate Marketing & Social Media: Showcase your company's logo and information on all event marketing materials, social media platforms, photo box and the event venue.

• Product Display & Promotion: Display your product at a dedicated table, complete with a link to your website.

• Video Spotlight: Captivate the audience with a video presentation highlighting your company, and share a link with all attendees.

• Exclusive Recognition: Be introduced during the event as the Golden Lion Sponsor.

• QR Code Sharing: Seamlessly share company information with attendees through a dedicated QR code.