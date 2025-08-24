2025 UFPIA Progressive Dinner

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About this event
You will be sent a form to select locations for course #1 (6:00 PM) and course #2 (7:15 PM). You MUST complete this form or you will be automatically assigned locations on Wednesday, November 12th. Dessert will be served at Spa Adagio (8:30 PM). Please contact [email protected] if you need assistance selecting your courses.
Entry into dessert course only, at Spa Adagio (8:30 PM). This ticket is NOT needed to attend dessert if you purchased a 3-course dinner ticket.
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