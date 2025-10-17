Vegas Healthcare

Vegas Healthcare

Vegas Healthcare's 2025 Ugly Sweater Sponsorship Package

9931 W Charleston Blvd

Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89117, USA

Gold Package
$550

·         2 Dinner Tickets

·         6-Foot marketing table at event

·         Business Spotlight and shoutout on Vegas Healthcare social media

·         Enhanced photos captured by our photographer during the event

·         Marketing materials displayed on guest dinner tables

·         Company logo branded on printed booth photos

Silver Package
$500

·         2 Dinner Tickets

·         6-Foot marketing table at event

·         Business Spotlight and shoutout on Vegas Healthcare social media

·         Enhanced photos captured by our photographer during the event

·         Thank-you treats featuring your company logo

Bells Package
$350

·         1 Dinner Ticket

·         6-Foot marketing table at event

·         Business Spotlight and shoutout on Vegas Healthcare social media

