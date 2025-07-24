eventClosed

2025 UIL 3A Area Marching Contest Food and Drink Donations

Store Bought Cookies item
Store Bought Cookies
$21.98

Member's Mark Assorted Cookie Tray, 84 ct.

Breakfast Tray item
Breakfast Tray
$21.98

Member's Mark Breakfast Tray, Five Flavor Assortments (40 ct.)


One of the best things about our Member's Mark Breakfast Platter is that it caters to everyone's taste buds. This platter includes:

• 8 Chocolate Banana Swirls

• 8 Lemon Velvet Cakes

• 8 Iced Apple Strudels

• 8 Cinnamon Crumb Cakes

• 8 Very Berry Swirls


9 ounce paper cups (360 count) item
9 ounce paper cups (360 count)
$14.98

Member's Mark Printed Paper Bath Cold Cup (9 oz., 360 ct.)

16.9 fl. oz. bottle water (40 count) item
16.9 fl. oz. bottle water (40 count)
$3.98

Member's Mark Purified Water (16.9 fl. oz., 40 pk.)

Chocolate Bars (52 count) item
Chocolate Bars (52 count)
$39.98

HERSHEY'S Chocolate Lovers Variety Pack Candy Bars, Full Size, 52 pk.

Coca-Cola 12 oz. cans (35 count) item
Coca-Cola 12 oz. cans (35 count)
$18.78

Coca-Cola (12 oz. cans, 35 pk.)

Coca-Cola Zero 12 fl. oz. (35 cnt) item
Coca-Cola Zero 12 fl. oz. (35 cnt)
$18.78

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (12 fl. oz., 35 pk.)

Diet Coca-Cola 12 oz. cans (35 count) item
Diet Coca-Cola 12 oz. cans (35 count)
$18.78

Diet Coke (12 oz., 35 pk.)

Sprite 12 oz. cans (35 count) item
Sprite 12 oz. cans (35 count)
$18.78

Sprite (12 oz., 35 pk.)

Dr Pepper 12 oz. cans (36 count) item
Dr Pepper 12 oz. cans (36 count)
$16.98

Dr Pepper Soda (12 fl. oz. cans, 36 pk.)

Diet Dr Pepper 12 oz. cans (36 count) item
Diet Dr Pepper 12 oz. cans (36 count)
$17.58

Diet Dr Pepper Soda (12 fl. oz., 36 pk.)

A&W Root Beer Soda (12 fl. oz., 24 pk.) item
A&W Root Beer Soda (12 fl. oz., 24 pk.)
$10.98

A&W Root Beer Soda (12 fl. oz., 24 pk.)

K-Cup Coffee Pods item
K-Cup Coffee Pods
$44.98

Maxwell House Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods, House Blend (100 ct.)

4 lbs. bag of apples item
4 lbs. bag of apples
$7.45

Honeycrisp (4 lbs)

Clementine Mandarins (5 lbs.) item
Clementine Mandarins (5 lbs.)
$6.97

Clementine Mandarins (5 lbs.)

Bananas 3 lbs item
Bananas 3 lbs
$1.47

Dole, Bananas (3 lbs.)

Ricos Gourmet Nacho Cheese Sauce (107 oz.) item
Ricos Gourmet Nacho Cheese Sauce (107 oz.)
$8.98
Round Yellow Tortilla Chips (48 oz., 2 ct.) item
Round Yellow Tortilla Chips (48 oz., 2 ct.)
$11.98
La Costena Jalapeno Nacho Slices (100 oz.) item
La Costena Jalapeno Nacho Slices (100 oz.)
$6.32
Hormel Chili No Beans (108 oz.) item
Hormel Chili No Beans (108 oz.)
$15.98
Ball Park® Beef Hot Dogs, Original Length (45 oz., 24 ct.) item
Ball Park® Beef Hot Dogs, Original Length (45 oz., 24 ct.)
$10.98
Home Pride Hot Dog Buns (24 oz., 16 ct.) item
Home Pride Hot Dog Buns (24 oz., 16 ct.)
$3.78
Fritos The Original Corn Chips (18.125 oz.) item
Fritos The Original Corn Chips (18.125 oz.)
$3.98
Best Maid Kosher Dill Pickles (1 gal.) item
Best Maid Kosher Dill Pickles (1 gal.)
$5.98
Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix Packets (50 ct.) item
Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix Packets (50 ct.)
$9.78
Starburst Original Fruity Chewy Candy item
Starburst Original Fruity Chewy Candy
$39.98

Starburst Original Fruity Chewy Candy, Full Size, 2.07 oz., 36 ct

Skittles Original Full Size Fruity Chewy Candy item
Skittles Original Full Size Fruity Chewy Candy
$39.98

Skittles Original Fruity Chewy Candy, Full Size, 2.17 oz., 36 ct

Skittles Sour Fruity Chewy Candy Full Size Bulk Pack (1.8 oz item
Skittles Sour Fruity Chewy Candy Full Size Bulk Pack (1.8 oz
$27.94

Skittles Sour Fruity Chewy Candy, Full Size, 1.8 oz., 24 pk.

Airheads Xtremes (2 oz., 18 ct.) item
Airheads Xtremes (2 oz., 18 ct.)
$16.74
SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Soft Chewy Candy (2 oz., 24 pk.) item
SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Soft Chewy Candy (2 oz., 24 pk.)
$22.99
SOUR PATCH KIDS Soft & Chewy Candy (2 oz., 24 pk.) item
SOUR PATCH KIDS Soft & Chewy Candy (2 oz., 24 pk.)
$17.48
M&M'S Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy, Full Size, 1.74 oz., 48 item
M&M'S Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy, Full Size, 1.74 oz., 48
$52.48
M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candy Full Size Bulk Pack (1.69 oz.) item
M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candy Full Size Bulk Pack (1.69 oz.)
$52.48
Diet Coke Soda (16.9 fl. oz., 24 pk.) item
Diet Coke Soda (16.9 fl. oz., 24 pk.)
$15.98
Coca-Cola (16.9 fl. oz., 24 pk.) item
Coca-Cola (16.9 fl. oz., 24 pk.)
$15.98
Sprite Lemon Lime Soda (16.9 fl. oz., 24 pk.) item
Sprite Lemon Lime Soda (16.9 fl. oz., 24 pk.)
$15.98
Dr Pepper (16.9 fl. oz., 24 pk.) item
Dr Pepper (16.9 fl. oz., 24 pk.)
$15.98
Diet Dr Pepper Soda (.5 L bottles, 24 pk.) item
Diet Dr Pepper Soda (.5 L bottles, 24 pk.)
$15.98
Gatorade Sports Drinks Variety Pack (20 fl. oz., 24 pk.) item
Gatorade Sports Drinks Variety Pack (20 fl. oz., 24 pk.)
$16.28

Lemon Lime, Fruit Punch, and Orange

Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack item
Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack
$18.48

Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack (20 fl. oz., 24 pk.)

Funyuns Onion Rings Snacks, 0.75 oz., 50 ct. item
Funyuns Onion Rings Snacks, 0.75 oz., 50 ct.
$18.98
Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks, 1 oz., 50 pk item
Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks, 1 oz., 50 pk
$18.98
Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, 1 oz., 50 pk. item
Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, 1 oz., 50 pk.
$18.98
Red Gold Tomato Ketchup Single-Serve Packets 1,000 item
Red Gold Tomato Ketchup Single-Serve Packets 1,000
$19.48
French's Mustard Single-Serve Packets, 5.5 g., 500 ct. item
French's Mustard Single-Serve Packets, 5.5 g., 500 ct.
$13.24
Kraft Real Mayo Mayonnaise Single Serve Packets, 200 item
Kraft Real Mayo Mayonnaise Single Serve Packets, 200
$11.48
Member's Mark American Cheese 5 lbs., 160 slices item
Member's Mark American Cheese 5 lbs., 160 slices
$12.84
Member's Mark 75/25 Seasoned Ground Beef Patties item
Member's Mark 75/25 Seasoned Ground Beef Patties
$44.87

Frozen, 1/4 lb., 40 ct.

Member’s Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless Whole Brisket item
Member’s Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless Whole Brisket
$80.23

Vacuum Pack, priced per pound

