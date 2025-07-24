2025 UIL 3A Area Marching Contest Food and Drink Donations

$
Member's Mark Assorted Cookie Tray, 84 ct.
Member's Mark Breakfast Tray, Five Flavor Assortments (40 ct.)
One of the best things about our Member's Mark Breakfast Platter is that it caters to everyone's taste buds. This platter includes:
• 8 Chocolate Banana Swirls
• 8 Lemon Velvet Cakes
• 8 Iced Apple Strudels
• 8 Cinnamon Crumb Cakes
• 8 Very Berry Swirls
Member's Mark Printed Paper Bath Cold Cup (9 oz., 360 ct.)
Member's Mark Purified Water (16.9 fl. oz., 40 pk.)
HERSHEY'S Chocolate Lovers Variety Pack Candy Bars, Full Size, 52 pk.
Coca-Cola (12 oz. cans, 35 pk.)
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (12 fl. oz., 35 pk.)
Diet Coke (12 oz., 35 pk.)
Sprite (12 oz., 35 pk.)
Dr Pepper Soda (12 fl. oz. cans, 36 pk.)
Diet Dr Pepper Soda (12 fl. oz., 36 pk.)
A&W Root Beer Soda (12 fl. oz., 24 pk.)
Maxwell House Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods, House Blend (100 ct.)
Honeycrisp (4 lbs)
Clementine Mandarins (5 lbs.)
Dole, Bananas (3 lbs.)
Starburst Original Fruity Chewy Candy, Full Size, 2.07 oz., 36 ct
Skittles Original Fruity Chewy Candy, Full Size, 2.17 oz., 36 ct
Skittles Sour Fruity Chewy Candy, Full Size, 1.8 oz., 24 pk.
Lemon Lime, Fruit Punch, and Orange
Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack (20 fl. oz., 24 pk.)
Frozen, 1/4 lb., 40 ct.
Vacuum Pack, priced per pound
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing