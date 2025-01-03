2025 Ujima Maternity Network Membership

Doula Membership: $240 This membership is ideal for BIPOC birth professionals—such as doulas, lactation providers, and midwives—seeking to build community, grow their practices, and receive essential support. Members gain access to four peer review and support meetings annually, professional development workshops, business tools, exclusive group chats, and priority inclusion in our annual conference. Additionally, members are listed on the Ujima Maternity Network website with a direct link to their services, making it easier for clients to connect with them. Members’ clients are also eligible to apply for Ujima’s Doula Scholarship Program. Expand your practice, gain visibility, and access valuable tools while connecting with like-minded birth professionals. This membership equips you with resources to succeed and makes your clients eligible for scholarships, demonstrating your commitment to high-quality care.

Doula Membership: $240 This membership is ideal for BIPOC birth professionals—such as doulas, lactation providers, and midwives—seeking to build community, grow their practices, and receive essential support. Members gain access to four peer review and support meetings annually, professional development workshops, business tools, exclusive group chats, and priority inclusion in our annual conference. Additionally, members are listed on the Ujima Maternity Network website with a direct link to their services, making it easier for clients to connect with them. Members’ clients are also eligible to apply for Ujima’s Doula Scholarship Program. Expand your practice, gain visibility, and access valuable tools while connecting with like-minded birth professionals. This membership equips you with resources to succeed and makes your clients eligible for scholarships, demonstrating your commitment to high-quality care.

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