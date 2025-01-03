2025 Ujima Maternity Network Membership

Doula Membership:
$240
This membership is ideal for BIPOC birth professionals—such as doulas, lactation providers, and midwives—seeking to build community, grow their practices, and receive essential support. Members gain access to four peer review and support meetings annually, professional development workshops, business tools, exclusive group chats, and priority inclusion in our annual conference. Additionally, members are listed on the Ujima Maternity Network website with a direct link to their services, making it easier for clients to connect with them. Members’ clients are also eligible to apply for Ujima’s Doula Scholarship Program.
Expand your practice, gain visibility, and access valuable tools while connecting with like-minded birth professionals. This membership equips you with resources to succeed and makes your clients eligible for scholarships, demonstrating your commitment to high-quality care.
Doula Membership:
$240
This membership is ideal for BIPOC birth professionals—such as doulas, lactation providers, and midwives—seeking to build community, grow their practices, and receive essential support. Members gain access to four peer review and support meetings annually, professional development workshops, business tools, exclusive group chats, and priority inclusion in our annual conference. Additionally, members are listed on the Ujima Maternity Network website with a direct link to their services, making it easier for clients to connect with them. Members’ clients are also eligible to apply for Ujima’s Doula Scholarship Program.
Expand your practice, gain visibility, and access valuable tools while connecting with like-minded birth professionals. This membership equips you with resources to succeed and makes your clients eligible for scholarships, demonstrating your commitment to high-quality care.
Monthly Doula Membership
$35
Renews monthly
Monthly Doula Membership:
$35/Monthly
This membership is ideal for BIPOC birth professionals—such as doulas, lactation providers, and midwives—seeking to build community, grow their practices, and receive essential support. Members gain access to four peer review and support meetings annually, professional development workshops, business tools, exclusive group chats, and priority inclusion in our annual conference. Additionally, members are listed on the Ujima Maternity Network website with a direct link to their services, making it easier for clients to connect with them. Members’ clients are also eligible to apply for Ujima’s Doula Scholarship Program.
Expand your practice, gain visibility, and access valuable tools while connecting with like-minded birth professionals. This membership equips you with resources to succeed and makes your clients eligible for scholarships, demonstrating your commitment to high-quality car
Monthly Doula Membership:
$35/Monthly
This membership is ideal for BIPOC birth professionals—such as doulas, lactation providers, and midwives—seeking to build community, grow their practices, and receive essential support. Members gain access to four peer review and support meetings annually, professional development workshops, business tools, exclusive group chats, and priority inclusion in our annual conference. Additionally, members are listed on the Ujima Maternity Network website with a direct link to their services, making it easier for clients to connect with them. Members’ clients are also eligible to apply for Ujima’s Doula Scholarship Program.
Expand your practice, gain visibility, and access valuable tools while connecting with like-minded birth professionals. This membership equips you with resources to succeed and makes your clients eligible for scholarships, demonstrating your commitment to high-quality car
Friends & Family Membership
$100
Valid until March 23, 2027
Friends & Family Membership:
$100
This membership is perfect for supporters, family members, and previous clients who want to stay connected and actively support the Ujima mission. Members contribute to the transformation of maternal healthcare while enjoying access to updates, invitations to exclusive events, and opportunities to be part of a community united for a cause. Your membership helps sustain our outreach programs and advocacy efforts to create brighter futures for families in Arkansas.
Show your support for maternal health equity by joining our movement! This membership keeps you engaged with our mission, helping us provide outreach and advocacy for mothers in need.
Friends & Family Membership:
$100
This membership is perfect for supporters, family members, and previous clients who want to stay connected and actively support the Ujima mission. Members contribute to the transformation of maternal healthcare while enjoying access to updates, invitations to exclusive events, and opportunities to be part of a community united for a cause. Your membership helps sustain our outreach programs and advocacy efforts to create brighter futures for families in Arkansas.
Show your support for maternal health equity by joining our movement! This membership keeps you engaged with our mission, helping us provide outreach and advocacy for mothers in need.
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership
$250
Valid until March 23, 2027
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership:
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Partners gain exposure through listings on the Ujima Maternity Network website, periodic social media highlights, and recognition at our annual conference (depending on the level of sponsorship). By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities.
Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership:
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Partners gain exposure through listings on the Ujima Maternity Network website, periodic social media highlights, and recognition at our annual conference (depending on the level of sponsorship). By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities.
Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership
$500
Valid until March 23, 2027
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership:
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Partners gain exposure through listings on the Ujima Maternity Network website, periodic social media highlights, and recognition at our annual conference (depending on the level of sponsorship). By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities.
Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership:
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Partners gain exposure through listings on the Ujima Maternity Network website, periodic social media highlights, and recognition at our annual conference (depending on the level of sponsorship). By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities.
Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership
$1,000
Valid until March 23, 2027
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership:
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Partners gain exposure through listings on the Ujima Maternity Network website, periodic social media highlights, and recognition at our annual conference (depending on the level of sponsorship). By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities.
Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership:
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Partners gain exposure through listings on the Ujima Maternity Network website, periodic social media highlights, and recognition at our annual conference (depending on the level of sponsorship). By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities.
Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
Add a donation for Ujima Maternity Network
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