Auction Item #3 - Heart of the Winds / Metal photograph (48 x 18)

The creator of this artwork is Scott Copeland. The market value of this piece is $1,395. This is a 48 x 19 metal print of a photo that was taken at Island Lake, in the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming. Shafts of sunlight shoot skyward as the sun rises behind Elephant's Head in Indian Basin.

