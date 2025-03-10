Raffle Tickets and Donations

The first randomly selected winner will have a choice of selecting one of the five raffle items. The second randomly selected winner will have a choice selecting one of the four remaining raffle items, and so on until all five raffle items are claimed. Each person may purchase up to 10 raffle tickets to increase their odds of winning one of the five items. Free delivery will be provided to winners within Rotary District 5440, which includes all of Wyoming, a portion of western Nebraska, and a portion of northern Colorado. Shipping fees may apply outside of this area. Please note that contributions to this fundraiser are not tax deductible.

The first randomly selected winner will have a choice of selecting one of the five raffle items. The second randomly selected winner will have a choice selecting one of the four remaining raffle items, and so on until all five raffle items are claimed. Each person may purchase up to 10 raffle tickets to increase their odds of winning one of the five items. Free delivery will be provided to winners within Rotary District 5440, which includes all of Wyoming, a portion of western Nebraska, and a portion of northern Colorado. Shipping fees may apply outside of this area. Please note that contributions to this fundraiser are not tax deductible.

More details...