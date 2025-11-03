2025 Umbrella Art Fair

Hamiltonian Artists Inc

God's Trombone #4: The Creation item
God's Trombone #4: The Creation
$700

Antonio McAfee

God's Trombone #4: The Creation, 2024

Pigment print

Edition 3 of 5 + 1 AP

20 × 24 inches

Bra #1 item
Bra #1
$700

Antonio McAfee

Bra #1, 2024

Pigment print

Edition 1 of 5 + 1 AP

20 × 24 inches

Robert Smalls item
Robert Smalls
$700

Antonio McAfee

Robert Smalls, 2024

Pigment print

Edition 1 of 5 + 1 AP

20 × 17 inches

Hydrangea on Silver item
Hydrangea on Silver
$1,000

Ara koh

Hydrangea on Silver, 2023

Clay, silver, hydrangea on wood

15 × 5 inches

Silver Gelatin Print item
Silver Gelatin Print
$2,200

Ara Koh

Silver Gelatin Print, 2024

Clay and silver on wood

18 × 18 inches


Disco Single item
Disco Single
$1,200

Brian Dunn

Disco Single, 2019

Oil-based enamel and spray paint on steel

12 ¼ × 12 ¼ inches

Underworld item
Underworld
$1,200

Brian Dunn

Underworld, 2019

Oil-based enamel on steel

12 ¼ × 12 ¼ inches


White Label, item
White Label,
$1,200

Brian dunn

White Label, 2019

Oil-based enamel and spray paint on steel

12 ¼ × 12 ¼ inches

between us item
between us
$1,250

Magnolia Laurie

between us, 2018

Ink on paper

Framed: 15 × 21 inches


strata item
strata
$1,250

Magnolia Laurie

strata, 2018

Ink on paper

Framed: 15 × 21 inches


what we could learn from a series of (un)fixed points item
what we could learn from a series of (un)fixed points
$1,250

Magnolia Laurie

what we could learn from a series of (un)fixed points, 2019

Ink on paper

Framed: 15 × 21 inches

broken rainbow item
broken rainbow
$1,300

Misha IIin

broken rainbow, 2025

Porcelain, enamel, mirror glass and drywall

7 × 11.5 × 0.5 inches

Small talks (medusa), item
Small talks (medusa),
$2,000

Misha IIin

Small talks (medusa), 2025

Ink, LLM instructions (prompts), drywall and plaster

24 × 16 inches


Private socialism, item
Private socialism,
$1,500

Misha IIin

Private socialism, 2025

Porcelain, enamel

24 × 3 inches

Doors Open Both Ways, item
Doors Open Both Ways,
$1,200

Rachel schmidt

Doors Open Both Ways, 2023

Museum waste, recycled wood, vinyl, thread and aircraft cable

18 × 24 inches

Crossing Over, item
Crossing Over,
$900

Rachel schmidt

Crossing Over, 2023

Museum waste, scrap wood, vinyl, leather and thread

12 × 18 inches

Birds of a Feather item
Birds of a Feather
$1,200

Rachel schmidt

Birds of a Feather, 2023

Museum waste, scrap wood, aircraft cable, vinyl, collage and thread

18 × 24 inches

