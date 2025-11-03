2025 Umbrella Art Fair

Offered by
Antonio McAfee
God's Trombone #4: The Creation, 2024
Pigment print
Edition 3 of 5 + 1 AP
20 × 24 inches
Antonio McAfee
Bra #1, 2024
Pigment print
Edition 1 of 5 + 1 AP
20 × 24 inches
Antonio McAfee
Robert Smalls, 2024
Pigment print
Edition 1 of 5 + 1 AP
20 × 17 inches
Ara koh
Hydrangea on Silver, 2023
Clay, silver, hydrangea on wood
15 × 5 inches
Ara Koh
Silver Gelatin Print, 2024
Clay and silver on wood
18 × 18 inches
Brian Dunn
Disco Single, 2019
Oil-based enamel and spray paint on steel
12 ¼ × 12 ¼ inches
Brian Dunn
Underworld, 2019
Oil-based enamel on steel
12 ¼ × 12 ¼ inches
Brian dunn
White Label, 2019
Oil-based enamel and spray paint on steel
12 ¼ × 12 ¼ inches
Magnolia Laurie
between us, 2018
Ink on paper
Framed: 15 × 21 inches
Magnolia Laurie
strata, 2018
Ink on paper
Framed: 15 × 21 inches
Magnolia Laurie
what we could learn from a series of (un)fixed points, 2019
Ink on paper
Framed: 15 × 21 inches
Misha IIin
broken rainbow, 2025
Porcelain, enamel, mirror glass and drywall
7 × 11.5 × 0.5 inches
Misha IIin
Small talks (medusa), 2025
Ink, LLM instructions (prompts), drywall and plaster
24 × 16 inches
Misha IIin
Private socialism, 2025
Porcelain, enamel
24 × 3 inches
Rachel schmidt
Doors Open Both Ways, 2023
Museum waste, recycled wood, vinyl, thread and aircraft cable
18 × 24 inches
Rachel schmidt
Crossing Over, 2023
Museum waste, scrap wood, vinyl, leather and thread
12 × 18 inches
Rachel schmidt
Birds of a Feather, 2023
Museum waste, scrap wood, aircraft cable, vinyl, collage and thread
18 × 24 inches
