2025 UNCW Men's Rugby Club Sponsorship

Teal Level Sponsorship
$2,500
Premium logo placement on team practice tank Premium logo placement on team warm-ups Premium logo placement on sponsor banner Game Day field flag with logo Website advertising and links to their business at www.seahawkrugby.com Shoutouts on team social media accounts Team Practice Shirt & Photo gifted to Sponsor
Navy Level Sponsorship
$1,500
Logo placement on team warm-ups Logo placement on team home match banner Website advertising and links to their business at www.seahawkrugby.com Shoutouts on team social media accounts Team Practice Shirt & Photo gifted to Sponsor
Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,000
Small logo placement on team warm-ups Small logo placement on team home match banner Website advertising and links to their business at www.seahawkrugby.com Shoutouts on team social media accounts Team Photo gifted to sponsor
Advertising Sponsorship
$500
Website advertising and links to their business at www.seahawkrugby.com Shoutouts on team social media accounts

