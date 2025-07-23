2025 UNCW Men's Rugby Club Sponsorship

Premium logo placement on team practice tank Premium logo placement on team warm-ups Premium logo placement on sponsor banner Game Day field flag with logo Website advertising and links to their business at www.seahawkrugby.com Shoutouts on team social media accounts Team Practice Shirt & Photo gifted to Sponsor

Premium logo placement on team practice tank Premium logo placement on team warm-ups Premium logo placement on sponsor banner Game Day field flag with logo Website advertising and links to their business at www.seahawkrugby.com Shoutouts on team social media accounts Team Practice Shirt & Photo gifted to Sponsor

More details...