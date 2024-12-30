2025 UNIFFIED Educators Summit @ New York City

102-05 Ditmars Blvd

East Elmhurst, NY 11369, USA

2025 SUMMIT UIMRC Presenter with Gala & Awards Night
$300
Includes $150 for the Gala and Awards Night
2025 SUMMIT UIMRC Participant with Gala Night
$200
Includes $150.00 for Gala & Awards Night
2025 SUMMIT Gala & Night Only
$150
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing