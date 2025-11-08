2025 United Way St Lucie & Okeechobee Homegrown Brunch Silent Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy this ultimate Coca-Cola gift collection packed with branded goodies for home, work, and on-the-go fun. Perfect for collectors, Coke fans, or anyone who loves classic Americana style.
Donated by: Coca-Cola
Indulge in a taste of France with this exquisite Bordeaux wine set, featuring four premium bottles from the renowned Grands Vins de Bordeaux collection. Complete with elegant glassware and an electric opener, this luxurious package offers the perfect opportunity to savor and share world-class wines in style.
Donated by:AXLE Group Solutions (Liz Gonzalez)
Sculpt and rejuvenate your body with three professional LipoLaser treatments from Dr. Tred’s Slim Body Laser Spa. These non-invasive sessions are designed to target stubborn fat, tighten skin, and contour your body for a slimmer, more confident you.
A fun and flavorful gift set from Truly Title, perfect for adventurers and weekend warriors alike. Packed with snacks, coffee, moonshine minis, and outdoor-inspired goodies — this bundle brings both comfort and excitement wherever you go.
Gather your crew for an unforgettable experience with this Dave & Buster’s party package! Enjoy food, fun, and games for ten guests — plus outdoor entertainment with included ladder ball and LED blast ball sets. Perfect for birthdays, team outings, or just a night of laughter and friendly competition.
Sip and savor in style with this elegant wine lover’s set from The Martini Network. Complete with a fine bottle of wine, matching glasses, and a sleek metal carrier — it’s the perfect pairing for a relaxing evening or a thoughtful gift for any wine enthusiast.
Donated by: Veronica Kolibab, Martini Network
Support marine conservation with this heartwarming Sea Turtle Adoption Kit from InWater Research. This thoughtful package includes fun and educational items for all ages, from apparel and collectibles to an official adoption certificate — helping protect sea turtles while celebrating the ocean they call home.
Donated by: InWater Research Group
Raise a glass for a good cause with this elegant wine gift box from One Hope. Featuring a premium bottle of wine, a stylish cutting board, cheese knives, and opener — this set combines sophistication and social impact, as every One Hope bottle supports charitable initiatives worldwide.
Donated by: Jill Hanson
Turn any night into a fiesta with this vibrant Semppure Margarita Fun Basket! Complete with tequila, glassware, towels, and festive décor, this bundle brings everything you need for a refreshing, laughter-filled evening — just add friends and good vibes.
Donated by Jax Fromer - Semppure
Sharpen your swing with this Golf Galaxy package featuring a private half-hour lesson from a certified instructor and a box of top-quality golf balls. Perfect for beginners looking to improve their game or seasoned golfers ready to fine-tune their technique.
Explore the beauty of Florida’s waterways with a relaxing pontoon boat excursion from the Environmental Learning Center. This guided tour offers a scenic and educational experience, perfect for nature lovers and anyone who enjoys a peaceful day on the water.
Donated by: Environmental Learning Center
An exquisite and artfully curated collection from White Lotus Design, this basket is a celebration of beauty and intention. From ornate wine glasses and crystal lotus décor to handcrafted kitchen pieces and delicate textiles, every element adds a touch of elegance and serenity to your space. A radiant statement of peace, artistry, and inspired living.
Enjoy a night out with the family filled with friendly competition and great food! Tee off with four PopStroke golf passes, then relax and refuel with a $50 dining gift card to Miller’s Ale House. It’s the perfect combo for laughter, connection, and a well-deserved night of fun together.
Donated by Millers Ale House & PopStroke
Shake, mix, and celebrate in style with this festive Margarita & Mocktail Celebration Basket from Ben’s Pest Control. Featuring premium tequilas, non-alcoholic spirits, recipe books, barware, and a Kyle G’s gift card, this basket brings everything you need for a lively evening — whether you’re mixing up bold cocktails or refreshing mocktails. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or toasting life’s sweetest moments!
Indulge in ultimate relaxation with this Lavender Luxe Spa Basket — a dreamy collection of purple and pink pampering essentials. From lavender-infused bath and body products to cozy comforts like a plush robe and candlelight ambiance, this basket offers a complete at-home spa experience. Unwind, rejuvenate, and embrace serenity in style.
Donated by: Ben's Pest Control & Christine Squared
Add a touch of sparkle and sophistication with this stunning jewelry collection from Amber Jackson of Bomb Party. Featuring richly hued purple stones and elegant metalwork in both gold and silver tones, each piece makes a bold and beautiful statement. Perfect for elevating any outfit — from casual chic to evening glamour.
(Jewelry values are based on donor appraisal; stones are designed and sourced through Bomb Party collections.)
Create your own perfect afternoon escape with this beautifully curated Gourmet Picnic Basket Experience from Julie Kaboolie Coker. Complete with fine infused olive oils, wine, artisan bread mix, cozy accessories, and an elegant picnic setup — this basket has everything you need for a memorable meal under the sun or stars. A true blend of comfort, flavor, and thoughtful detail.
Elevate your home bar with this bold Muscle Vodka trio paired with a cocktail recipe book and two restaurant gift certificates. Perfect for vodka lovers, home bartenders, or anyone who loves trying premium spirits and enjoying a great night out.
Donated by: Muscle Vodka & Michelina's
Enjoy a day of live music, award-winning wines, and relaxed Old Florida charm with this Summer Crush experience for four. A perfect outing for friends or family to unwind and sip local craft wine together.
A festive basket filled with holiday wines, gourmet snacks, and cozy touches — perfect for a holiday movie night, entertaining guests, or gifting to a wine-loving friend.
Donated by: Tara Lee - Titan IT Management
This deluxe fall coffee basket brings the cozy café experience home. With a Keurig machine, mugs, syrups, seasonal treats, and soft fall décor, it’s the perfect way to warm up your mornings.
Spread holiday joy with this cheerful gift basket packed with warm treats, seasonal décor, slippers, books, coffee, and more — perfect for gifting or enjoying at home.
Treat yourself to a full pampering experience with this Mary Kay beauty set. Includes skincare essentials, luxurious body products, and self-care accessories — perfect for refreshing your routine.
Donated by: Grisell Cano
A luxurious artisan set— featuring a beautifully crafted Western hat and a matching embossed-leather bag. Perfect for the fashion-forward individual who loves unique and high-quality statement accessories
Donated by: Cotyley Hat Co.
A fun and stylish basket filled with custom hats and accessories from the Black Sheep Hat Bar — perfect for any hat lover or trend-setter looking to up their accessory game.
A fantastic year-long membership for four at a local Children’s Museum — the perfect gift for a family to explore, learn, and create lasting memories together.
Enjoy a personalized beauty session with professional makeup artist Stacey Israel. Perfect for a photoshoot, special event, or a well-deserved confidence boost. A flawless finish from a trusted local artist.
Enjoy a fun night in Downtown Fort Pierce! Start with a delicious meal at 2nd Street Bistro, then head to the Sunrise Theatre for a hilarious showing of Menopause: The Musical 2. Perfect for date night or girls’ night out.
Enjoy a night of live theater and seaside dining. Experience a Broadway-level performance at Riverside Theatre, followed by dinner at Waldo’s, famous for its ocean views and relaxed Old Florida charm.
Step into the spotlight with a featured radio interview! Promote your business, mission, event, or personal story on one of the Treasure Coast’s most listened-to community shows. Includes full promotion and an archived copy of your segment.
A perfect gift for Western-wear lovers! Enjoy a stylish Eli’s hat, a fun audio drinkware speaker cup, and a generous $100 gift certificate to shop boots, apparel, accessories, and more at Eli’s Western Wear
A beautifully curated spa basket filled with premium self-care essentials. Relax, unwind, and enjoy a luxurious at-home spa experience with calming scents, soothing lotions, and indulgent bath treats.
Bring beauty into your home with this vibrant fresh-flower arrangement presented in a handcrafted ceramic vase. Perfect as a centerpiece, gift, or uplifting décor piece for any room.
