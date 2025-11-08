Hosted by

United Way of St. Lucie & Okeechobee

2025 United Way St Lucie & Okeechobee Homegrown Brunch Silent Auction

4800 S US Hwy 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34982, USA

Coca-Cola Collector’s Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy this ultimate Coca-Cola gift collection packed with branded goodies for home, work, and on-the-go fun. Perfect for collectors, Coke fans, or anyone who loves classic Americana style.

Donated by: Coca-Cola

Grands Vins de Bordeaux Wine Experience
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in a taste of France with this exquisite Bordeaux wine set, featuring four premium bottles from the renowned Grands Vins de Bordeaux collection. Complete with elegant glassware and an electric opener, this luxurious package offers the perfect opportunity to savor and share world-class wines in style.

Donated by:AXLE Group Solutions (Liz Gonzalez)

Slim Body Laser Spa Experience
$150

Starting bid

Sculpt and rejuvenate your body with three professional LipoLaser treatments from Dr. Treds Slim Body Laser Spa. These non-invasive sessions are designed to target stubborn fat, tighten skin, and contour your body for a slimmer, more confident you.

Truly Title Adventure Gift Set
$35

Starting bid

A fun and flavorful gift set from Truly Title, perfect for adventurers and weekend warriors alike. Packed with snacks, coffee, moonshine minis, and outdoor-inspired goodies — this bundle brings both comfort and excitement wherever you go.

Dave & Buster’s Party Package
$140

Starting bid

Gather your crew for an unforgettable experience with this Dave & Buster’s party package! Enjoy food, fun, and games for ten guests — plus outdoor entertainment with included ladder ball and LED blast ball sets. Perfect for birthdays, team outings, or just a night of laughter and friendly competition.

Martini Network Wine Lover’s Set
$30

Starting bid

Sip and savor in style with this elegant wine lover’s set from The Martini Network. Complete with a fine bottle of wine, matching glasses, and a sleek metal carrier — it’s the perfect pairing for a relaxing evening or a thoughtful gift for any wine enthusiast.

Donated by: Veronica Kolibab, Martini Network

Sea Turtle Adoption Kit
$50

Starting bid

Support marine conservation with this heartwarming Sea Turtle Adoption Kit from InWater Research. This thoughtful package includes fun and educational items for all ages, from apparel and collectibles to an official adoption certificate — helping protect sea turtles while celebrating the ocean they call home.

Donated by: InWater Research Group

One Hope Wine Gift Box Set
$30

Starting bid

Raise a glass for a good cause with this elegant wine gift box from One Hope. Featuring a premium bottle of wine, a stylish cutting board, cheese knives, and opener — this set combines sophistication and social impact, as every One Hope bottle supports charitable initiatives worldwide.

Donated by: Jill Hanson

Semppure Margarita Fun Basket
$30

Starting bid

Turn any night into a fiesta with this vibrant Semppure Margarita Fun Basket! Complete with tequila, glassware, towels, and festive décor, this bundle brings everything you need for a refreshing, laughter-filled evening — just add friends and good vibes.

Donated by Jax Fromer - Semppure

Golf Galaxy Swing & Play Package
$40

Starting bid

Sharpen your swing with this Golf Galaxy package featuring a private half-hour lesson from a certified instructor and a box of top-quality golf balls. Perfect for beginners looking to improve their game or seasoned golfers ready to fine-tune their technique.

Pontoon Boat Excursion for Two
$25

Starting bid

Explore the beauty of Florida’s waterways with a relaxing pontoon boat excursion from the Environmental Learning Center. This guided tour offers a scenic and educational experience, perfect for nature lovers and anyone who enjoys a peaceful day on the water.

Donated by: Environmental Learning Center

White Lotus Home & Décor Collection
$120

Starting bid

An exquisite and artfully curated collection from White Lotus Design, this basket is a celebration of beauty and intention. From ornate wine glasses and crystal lotus décor to handcrafted kitchen pieces and delicate textiles, every element adds a touch of elegance and serenity to your space. A radiant statement of peace, artistry, and inspired living.

Family Night Out: PopStroke & Miller’s Ale House
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with the family filled with friendly competition and great food! Tee off with four PopStroke golf passes, then relax and refuel with a $50 dining gift card to Miller’s Ale House. It’s the perfect combo for laughter, connection, and a well-deserved night of fun together.

Donated by Millers Ale House & PopStroke

Ben’s Pest Control Margarita & Mocktail Celebration Basket
$80

Starting bid

Shake, mix, and celebrate in style with this festive Margarita & Mocktail Celebration Basket from Ben’s Pest Control. Featuring premium tequilas, non-alcoholic spirits, recipe books, barware, and a Kyle G’s gift card, this basket brings everything you need for a lively evening — whether you’re mixing up bold cocktails or refreshing mocktails. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or toasting life’s sweetest moments!

Lavender Luxe Spa Basket
$55

Starting bid

Indulge in ultimate relaxation with this Lavender Luxe Spa Basket — a dreamy collection of purple and pink pampering essentials. From lavender-infused bath and body products to cozy comforts like a plush robe and candlelight ambiance, this basket offers a complete at-home spa experience. Unwind, rejuvenate, and embrace serenity in style.

Donated by: Ben's Pest Control & Christine Squared

Bomb Party Amethyst Statement Jewelry Set
$150

Starting bid

Add a touch of sparkle and sophistication with this stunning jewelry collection from Amber Jackson of Bomb Party. Featuring richly hued purple stones and elegant metalwork in both gold and silver tones, each piece makes a bold and beautiful statement. Perfect for elevating any outfit — from casual chic to evening glamour.

(Jewelry values are based on donor appraisal; stones are designed and sourced through Bomb Party collections.)

Gourmet Picnic Basket Experience
$60

Starting bid

Create your own perfect afternoon escape with this beautifully curated Gourmet Picnic Basket Experience from Julie Kaboolie Coker. Complete with fine infused olive oils, wine, artisan bread mix, cozy accessories, and an elegant picnic setup — this basket has everything you need for a memorable meal under the sun or stars. A true blend of comfort, flavor, and thoughtful detail.

Muscle Vodka Cocktail Experience + Restaurant Gift Cards
$65

Starting bid

Elevate your home bar with this bold Muscle Vodka trio paired with a cocktail recipe book and two restaurant gift certificates. Perfect for vodka lovers, home bartenders, or anyone who loves trying premium spirits and enjoying a great night out.

Donated by: Muscle Vodka & Michelina's

Summer Crush Winery – Day of Fun for Four
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of live music, award-winning wines, and relaxed Old Florida charm with this Summer Crush experience for four. A perfect outing for friends or family to unwind and sip local craft wine together.

Holiday Wine & Snack Basket
$55

Starting bid

A festive basket filled with holiday wines, gourmet snacks, and cozy touches — perfect for a holiday movie night, entertaining guests, or gifting to a wine-loving friend.

Donated by: Tara Lee - Titan IT Management

Cleveland Clinic Fall Coffee Lover’s Basket
$75

Starting bid

This deluxe fall coffee basket brings the cozy café experience home. With a Keurig machine, mugs, syrups, seasonal treats, and soft fall décor, it’s the perfect way to warm up your mornings.

Holiday Cheer Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Spread holiday joy with this cheerful gift basket packed with warm treats, seasonal décor, slippers, books, coffee, and more — perfect for gifting or enjoying at home.

Mary Kay Beauty & Pampering Set
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a full pampering experience with this Mary Kay beauty set. Includes skincare essentials, luxurious body products, and self-care accessories — perfect for refreshing your routine.

Donated by: Grisell Cano

Artisan Hat & Leather Bag Set
$50

Starting bid

A luxurious artisan set— featuring a beautifully crafted Western hat and a matching embossed-leather bag. Perfect for the fashion-forward individual who loves unique and high-quality statement accessories

Donated by: Cotyley Hat Co.

Black Sheep Hat Bar Sampler Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

A fun and stylish basket filled with custom hats and accessories from the Black Sheep Hat Bar — perfect for any hat lover or trend-setter looking to up their accessory game.

Children’s Museum Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

A fantastic year-long membership for four at a local Children’s Museum — the perfect gift for a family to explore, learn, and create lasting memories together.

Stacey Israel Bridal – Formal Hair & Makeup Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a personalized beauty session with professional makeup artist Stacey Israel. Perfect for a photoshoot, special event, or a well-deserved confidence boost. A flawless finish from a trusted local artist.

Night Out: Sunrise Theatre + 2nd Street Bistro
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night in Downtown Fort Pierce! Start with a delicious meal at 2nd Street Bistro, then head to the Sunrise Theatre for a hilarious showing of Menopause: The Musical 2. Perfect for date night or girls’ night out.

Riverside Theatre Tickets + Waldo’s Dinner for Two
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of live theater and seaside dining. Experience a Broadway-level performance at Riverside Theatre, followed by dinner at Waldo’s, famous for its ocean views and relaxed Old Florida charm.

Treasure Coast Insider – Radio Interview Experience
$75

Starting bid

Step into the spotlight with a featured radio interview! Promote your business, mission, event, or personal story on one of the Treasure Coast’s most listened-to community shows. Includes full promotion and an archived copy of your segment.

Eli’s Western Wear Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

A perfect gift for Western-wear lovers! Enjoy a stylish Eli’s hat, a fun audio drinkware speaker cup, and a generous $100 gift certificate to shop boots, apparel, accessories, and more at Eli’s Western Wear

Relax With Bubbles
$40

Starting bid

A beautifully curated spa basket filled with premium self-care essentials. Relax, unwind, and enjoy a luxurious at-home spa experience with calming scents, soothing lotions, and indulgent bath treats.

Fresh Floral Arrangement in Artisan Vase
$40

Starting bid

Bring beauty into your home with this vibrant fresh-flower arrangement presented in a handcrafted ceramic vase. Perfect as a centerpiece, gift, or uplifting décor piece for any room.

