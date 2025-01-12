2025 USRA and USARC WHITEWATER RAFTING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.



Must be 19 or under.



Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.



You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.



You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.



Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.