2025 USRA and USARC WHITEWATER RAFTING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

31301 CA-299

Junction City, CA 96048, USA

Cadet Team Mixed
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must be 19 or under.

Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Cadet Team Women
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must be 19 or under.

Each boat consists of 4 female-identifying persons.

You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration must have exactly 4 females in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Cadet Team Men
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must be 19 or under.


Each boat consists of 5 males.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration must have exactly 4 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

U19 Team Mixed
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must be 19 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.

Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.

You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

U19 Team Women
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.


Must be 19 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.


Each boat consists of 4 females.

You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 females in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

U19 Team Men
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must be 19 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.


Each boat consists of 4 males.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, Head to Head/RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

U23 Team Mixed
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must be 23 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.


Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.

You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

U23 Team Women
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must be 23 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.


Each boat consists of 4 females.

You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 females in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

U23 Team Men
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must be 23 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.


Each boat consists of 4 males.

You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Open Team Mixed
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.


Must turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Open Team Women
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Must turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.

Each boat consists of 4 females.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 females in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Open Team Men
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.

Each boat consists of 4 males.


Must turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Masters Team Mixed
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.


Are more than 40 years old or turn 40 years old in 2025.


Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Masters Team Women
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.


Are more than 40 years old or turn 40 years old in 2025.

Each boat consists of 4 females.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 females.


You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Masters Team Men
$250

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.


Are more than 40 years old or turn 40 years old in 2025.

Each boat consists of 4 males.


You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 males in the raft for any given race.

You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.

Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.

Friday Sept 12th Registration Breakfast Option 1
$12

Sausage & Bacon: egg, cheese, sausage, bacon, wrapped in flour or gluten free bowl style, comes with a breakfast beverage TBA.

Friday Sept 12th Registration Breakfast Option 2 Veggie
$12

Potato: egg, cheese, potatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, wrapped in flour or Gluten Free bowl style. Comes with a breakfast beverage TBA.

Friday Sept 12th Registration Breakfast VEGAN
$12

Potato: Vegan cheese, potatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, wrapped in flour or Gluten Free bowl style. Comes with a breakfast beverage TBA.

Friday Sept 12th Lunch Option 1, beef
$16

Mediterranean Bowls: Brown rice, chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta, hummus, flat bread, dessert, and bottle of water
Option #1- beef: ground beef kafta

Friday Sept 12th Lunch option 2, Chicken
$16

Mediterranean Bowl: Brown rice, chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta, hummus, flat bread, dessert, and bottle of water
Option #2- chicken: Shawarma style grilled chicken

Friday Sept 12th Lunch Option 3, Veggie
$16

Mediterranean Bowls: Brown rice, chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta, hummus, flat bread, dessert, and bottle of water

Vegetarian

Friday Sept 12th Lunch Option VEGAN
$16

Mediterranean Bowls: Brown rice, chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, hummus, flat bread, dessert, and bottle of water

VEGAN

Friday Sept 12th Opening Party Supper option 1, Meat
$22

Lasagna with green salad, garlic bread, and dessert
Option #1- meat
Comes with a drink TBA.

Friday Sept 12th Opening Party Supper option 2, Veggie
$22

Lasagna with green salad, garlic bread, and dessert
Option #2- Veggie GLUTEN FREE
Comes with a drink TBA.

Friday Sept 12th Opening Party Supper VEGAN
$22

Lasagna with green salad, garlic bread, and dessert
VEGAN
Comes with a drink TBA.

Saturday Breakfast September 13th, Option 1: Breakfast Sammy
$12

Includes Orange Juice/
Breakfast Sammy: Bagel or Gluten Free Bread with Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Saturday Breakfast Sept 13th Option 2 Trinity Bagel
$12

Includes Orange Juice/
Trinity Bagel or Gluten Free Bread with Avocado, Cream cheese, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion, balsamic reduction, lemon pepper.

Saturday Breakfast Sept 13th VEGAN
$12

ITS VEGAN and all their food is delicious, we just don't have any intel yet on what the breakfast will be. TBA

Saturday Lunch Sept 13th- Option 1 Gourmet Turkey Wrap
$16

A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Turkey wrap has Turkey, tomato, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, mustard and mayo.

Saturday Lunch Sept 13th Option 2 Gourmet Italian Wrap
$16

A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Italian wrap has Prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, olive oil aioli sauce.

Saturday Lunch Sept 13th Option 3 Veggie Wrap
$16

A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Veggie wrap has Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens.

Saturday Lunch Sept 13th VEGAN
$16

A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade vegan treat. Veggie wrap has Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens.

Saturday Awards Dinner Sept 13th
$22

A plated dinner of Spaghetti w Vegetarian Red Sauce, Garlic Bread and Caesar Salad and water. Beer, cider, wine and other beverages will be available on site for an additional charge.

Saturday Awards Dinner Sept 13th VEGAN
$22

ITS VEGAN and all their food is delicious, we just don't have any intel yet on what the vegan supper will be. TBA Beer, cider, wine and other beverages will be available on site for an additional charge.

Sunday Breakfast Sept 14th, 2025 Option 1: Breakfast Sammy
$12

Includes Orange Juice/
Breakfast Sammy: Bagel or Gluten Free Bread with Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Sunday Breakfast Sept 14th Option 2 Trinity Bagel
$12

Includes Orange Juice/
Trinity Bagel or Gluten Free Bread with Avocado, Cream cheese, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion, balsamic reduction, lemon pepper.

Sunday Breakfast Sept 14th vegan
$12

ITS VEGAN and all their food is delicious, we just don't have any intel yet on what the vegan breakfast will be. TBD

Sunday Lunch Sept 14th- Option 1 Gourmet Turkey Wrap
$16

A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Turkey wrap has Turkey, tomato, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, mustard and mayo.

Sunday Lunch Sept 14th Option 2 Gourmet Italian Wrap
$16

A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Italian wrap has Prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, olive oil aioli sauce.

Sunday Lunch Sept 14th Option 3 Veggie Wrap
$16

A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Veggie wrap has Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens.

Sunday Lunch Sept 14th Option 3 VEGAN
$16

A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade vegan treat. Veggie wrap has Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens.

Sunday Awards Dinner Sept 14th
$22

Marinated Chicken skewers, rice pilaf with red bell peppers, carrots, celery, onion and garlic and green salad and water. Vegan and Vegetarian options. Beer, cider, wine and other beverages will be available on site for an additional charge.

Add Donation to help supplement food costs for volunteers
$5

We are doing our best to bring down the costs of meal tickets for our volunteers. BY donating to this fund we can help reduce some personal costs for the people that are making this happen.

