2025 USRA and USARC WHITEWATER RAFTING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

This is for one raft entry, for no more than 5 persons.
Must be 19 or under.
Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Each boat consists of 4 female-identifying persons.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration must have exactly 4 females in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Each boat consists of 5 males.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration must have exactly 4 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Must be 19 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Must be 19 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
Each boat consists of 4 females.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 females in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Must be 19 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
Each boat consists of 4 males.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, Head to Head/RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Must be 23 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Must be 23 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
Each boat consists of 4 females.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 females in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Must be 23 or under and turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
Each boat consists of 4 males.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.
Must turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Must turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
Each boat consists of 4 females.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 females in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Each boat consists of 4 males.
Must turn 14 on or before December 31st, 2025.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Are more than 40 years old or turn 40 years old in 2025.
Each boat consists of 2 males and 2 females.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 2 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Are more than 40 years old or turn 40 years old in 2025.
Each boat consists of 4 females.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 females.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Are more than 40 years old or turn 40 years old in 2025.
Each boat consists of 4 males.
You may have a substitute, but the resulting raft configuration cannot have more than 4 males in the raft for any given race.
You must race all 4 events. Downriver, Sprint, Slalom, RX.
Registration is not complete until all waivers are signed.
Sausage & Bacon: egg, cheese, sausage, bacon, wrapped in flour or gluten free bowl style, comes with a breakfast beverage TBA.
Potato: egg, cheese, potatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, wrapped in flour or Gluten Free bowl style. Comes with a breakfast beverage TBA.
Potato: Vegan cheese, potatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, wrapped in flour or Gluten Free bowl style. Comes with a breakfast beverage TBA.
Mediterranean Bowls: Brown rice, chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta, hummus, flat bread, dessert, and bottle of water
Option #1- beef: ground beef kafta
Mediterranean Bowl: Brown rice, chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta, hummus, flat bread, dessert, and bottle of water
Option #2- chicken: Shawarma style grilled chicken
Mediterranean Bowls: Brown rice, chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta, hummus, flat bread, dessert, and bottle of water
Vegetarian
Mediterranean Bowls: Brown rice, chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, hummus, flat bread, dessert, and bottle of water
VEGAN
Lasagna with green salad, garlic bread, and dessert
Option #1- meat
Comes with a drink TBA.
Lasagna with green salad, garlic bread, and dessert
Option #2- Veggie GLUTEN FREE
Comes with a drink TBA.
Lasagna with green salad, garlic bread, and dessert
VEGAN
Comes with a drink TBA.
Includes Orange Juice/
Breakfast Sammy: Bagel or Gluten Free Bread with Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Trinity Bagel or Gluten Free Bread with Avocado, Cream cheese, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion, balsamic reduction, lemon pepper.
ITS VEGAN and all their food is delicious, we just don't have any intel yet on what the breakfast will be. TBA
A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Turkey wrap has Turkey, tomato, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, mustard and mayo.
A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Italian wrap has Prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, olive oil aioli sauce.
A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Veggie wrap has Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens.
A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade vegan treat. Veggie wrap has Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens.
A plated dinner of Spaghetti w Vegetarian Red Sauce, Garlic Bread and Caesar Salad and water. Beer, cider, wine and other beverages will be available on site for an additional charge.
ITS VEGAN and all their food is delicious, we just don't have any intel yet on what the vegan supper will be. TBA Beer, cider, wine and other beverages will be available on site for an additional charge.
Includes Orange Juice/
Breakfast Sammy: Bagel or Gluten Free Bread with Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Trinity Bagel or Gluten Free Bread with Avocado, Cream cheese, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion, balsamic reduction, lemon pepper.
ITS VEGAN and all their food is delicious, we just don't have any intel yet on what the vegan breakfast will be. TBD
A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Turkey wrap has Turkey, tomato, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, mustard and mayo.
A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Italian wrap has Prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, olive oil aioli sauce.
A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade cookie. Veggie wrap has Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens.
A portable brown bag lunch that comes with a delicious and generously sized lunch wrap, chips, bottled water, fruit and a homemade vegan treat. Veggie wrap has Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens.
Marinated Chicken skewers, rice pilaf with red bell peppers, carrots, celery, onion and garlic and green salad and water. Vegan and Vegetarian options. Beer, cider, wine and other beverages will be available on site for an additional charge.
We are doing our best to bring down the costs of meal tickets for our volunteers. BY donating to this fund we can help reduce some personal costs for the people that are making this happen.
