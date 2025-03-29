2025 VAB Silent Auction

Bell charcuterie/cheese board with drawers. Includes $50 Whole Foods gift card and wooden cheese markers. Donated by Susan Andalora
Fair Market Value: $150
20 Red Wine and Chocolate Basket
$20
Includes a bottle of Harvester Cabernet Sauvignon, an assortment of chocolate and cloth napkins. Donated by Sandy Haynes.
Fair Market Value: $50
21 Stained Glass Bells with Heart
$25
Stained glass suncatcher of bells with a heart. Made by Lori Penn.
Fair Market Value: $20
22 Music Tote Bag
$31
"Make a Joyful Noise" tote bag with Sunshine Cloth and tabs. Donated by Laurel Ohlson.
Fair Market Value: $20
23 Bowl (red)
$15
Handmade bowl by Alex Bean. Dishwasher and microwave safe.
Fair Market Value: $50
24 Cat Basket
$70
Includes a cat bed, scratching post, toys, brush and treats. Perfect for your feline friend! Donated by Patty Ellison-Potter.
Fair Market Value: $75
25 Hand Lotion #2
$12
2 jars of Ladybug Crossing's Homemade Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E Hand Lotion, 4 oz jars
Fair Market Value: $12
26 Pressed Glass Plate
$10
Lady of the Woods pressed glass square plate. Made by Lori Penn.
Fair Market Value: $15
27 Wood Quilt Flag
$25
Handmade wood quilt flag by Diane Seemann.
Fair Market Value: $55
28 Coffee and Biscotti Basket
$10
One bag of "Fresh Perspective" (Ethiopia) blend coffee from Greater Goods in Austin and one 6 ounce package of vegan almond biscotti from True Delicious in Petaluma, CA. Donated by Truman Harris and Laurel Ohlson.
Fair Market Value: $35
29 Stained Glass Bell Suncatcher
$15
Stained glass bell suncatcher made by Lori Penn.
Fair Market Value: $10
30 Toddler Sweater (grey)
$1
Grey toddler sweater, knit by Toni Cross.
Fair Market Value: $25
