2025 VAB Silent Auction

One bag of "Fresh Perspective" (Ethiopia) blend coffee from Greater Goods in Austin and one 6 ounce package of vegan almond biscotti from True Delicious in Petaluma, CA. Donated by Truman Harris and Laurel Ohlson. Fair Market Value: $35

One bag of "Fresh Perspective" (Ethiopia) blend coffee from Greater Goods in Austin and one 6 ounce package of vegan almond biscotti from True Delicious in Petaluma, CA. Donated by Truman Harris and Laurel Ohlson. Fair Market Value: $35

More details...