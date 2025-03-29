Virginia Bronze Handbell Ringers of Northern Virginia

2025 VAB Silent Auction

#1 Coffee and Chocolate Basket
$30
Weird Brothers coffee (from Herndon, VA!), dark chocolate and a Weird and Wonderful water bottle. Donated by Laura Wrubel. Fair Market Value: $60
#2 Wood Quilt Pumpkin
$1
Handmade wood quilt pumpkin by Diane Seemann. Fair Market Value: $55
#3 Stained Glass Angel
$21
Stained glass angel suncatcher made by Lori Penn. Fair Market Value: $15
#4 Wine and Bell Basket
$50
Two bottles of Josh wine (red and white), 2 stemmed bell wine glasses, 2 low bell wine glasses, bottle opener, Lindor chocolate. Donated by Kylie Stanford. Fair Market Value: $85
#5 Toddler Sweater (striped)
$1
Orange and grey toddler sweater, knit by Toni Cross. Fair Market Value: $40
6 Hand Lotion #1
$12
2 jars of Ladybug Crossing's Homemade Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E Hand Lotion, 4 oz jars Fair Market Value: $12
7 Bowl (wider light blue)
$28
Handmade bowl by Alex Bean. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Fair Market Value: $50
8 Appetizer/Olive Basket
$14
Kiln flattened wine bottle appetizer basket with olives. Put crackers, cheese or olives on these flattened wine bottles. Donated by Lori Penn. Fair Market Value: $40
9 Coasters
$5
Two leather coasters with VAB's logo. Made by Amanda Kosloski. Fair Market Value: $20
10 Wooden Tray with Shot Glasses
$1
Wooden tray with 4 glass and pewter treble clef shot glasses. Handmade by Ed Seemann. Fair Market Value: $125
11 Christmas Music Tree Quilt
$40
Small Christmas quilt made by Janet Beyea from St. Mark's Lutheran Church Fair Market Value: $25
12 Foodie Basket
$30
Insulated bag filled with snacks and goodies, including tea, popcorn, fig jam and chocolate! Includes music napkins. Donated by Laura Cook. Fair Market Value: $75
13 Bowl (taller dark blue)
$21
Handmade bowl by Alex Bean. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Fair Market Value: $40
14 Stackable Metal Riser
$15
Metal riser for handbell ringers Fair Market Value: $50
15 Stained Glass Bell Plate
$30
Glass plate with bells. Handmade by Lori Penn Fair Market Value: $55
16 Bourbon Basket
$45
Various bourbons, 2 glasses, Whisky Stones, and 2 bell coasters. Donated by Amanda Kosloski Fair Market Value: $70
17 Wood Bell Art
$10
Bell artwork painted on wood. Hand painted by Jillian Perdos. Fair Market Value: $35
18 Crocheted Bells
$15
Adorable crocheted bells. Handmade by Vannessa Murphy. Fair Market Value: $20
19 Charcuterie Board
$80
Bell charcuterie/cheese board with drawers. Includes $50 Whole Foods gift card and wooden cheese markers. Donated by Susan Andalora Fair Market Value: $150
20 Red Wine and Chocolate Basket
$20
Includes a bottle of Harvester Cabernet Sauvignon, an assortment of chocolate and cloth napkins. Donated by Sandy Haynes. Fair Market Value: $50
21 Stained Glass Bells with Heart
$25
Stained glass suncatcher of bells with a heart. Made by Lori Penn. Fair Market Value: $20
22 Music Tote Bag
$31
"Make a Joyful Noise" tote bag with Sunshine Cloth and tabs. Donated by Laurel Ohlson. Fair Market Value: $20
23 Bowl (red)
$15
Handmade bowl by Alex Bean. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Fair Market Value: $50
24 Cat Basket
$70
Includes a cat bed, scratching post, toys, brush and treats. Perfect for your feline friend! Donated by Patty Ellison-Potter. Fair Market Value: $75
25 Hand Lotion #2
$12
2 jars of Ladybug Crossing's Homemade Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E Hand Lotion, 4 oz jars Fair Market Value: $12
26 Pressed Glass Plate
$10
Lady of the Woods pressed glass square plate. Made by Lori Penn. Fair Market Value: $15
27 Wood Quilt Flag
$25
Handmade wood quilt flag by Diane Seemann. Fair Market Value: $55
28 Coffee and Biscotti Basket
$10
One bag of "Fresh Perspective" (Ethiopia) blend coffee from Greater Goods in Austin and one 6 ounce package of vegan almond biscotti from True Delicious in Petaluma, CA. Donated by Truman Harris and Laurel Ohlson. Fair Market Value: $35
29 Stained Glass Bell Suncatcher
$15
Stained glass bell suncatcher made by Lori Penn. Fair Market Value: $10
30 Toddler Sweater (grey)
$1
Grey toddler sweater, knit by Toni Cross. Fair Market Value: $25

