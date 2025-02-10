2025 Vacation Bible School

If you volunteer to serve at VBS for 3+ days, your child's fee is only $20 for the week. Your volunteer form must be submitted to receive the discount. To be eligible for the discount, the volunteer MUST be an adult.

If you volunteer to serve at VBS for 3+ days, your child's fee is only $20 for the week. Your volunteer form must be submitted to receive the discount. To be eligible for the discount, the volunteer MUST be an adult.

More details...