2025 Vacation Bible School

PLEASE TAKE NOTE: 1.VBS is Free but Registration requires a $50/child deposit that will be refunded if the child attends all 5 days. 2. PLEASE FILL OUT A SEPARATE FORM FOR EACH CHILD 3. Open to children aged 4-12. 4. Children must wear closed-toe shoes. 5. Please bring a second set of clothes for the water day or in case of accidents.

PLEASE TAKE NOTE: 1.VBS is Free but Registration requires a $50/child deposit that will be refunded if the child attends all 5 days. 2. PLEASE FILL OUT A SEPARATE FORM FOR EACH CHILD 3. Open to children aged 4-12. 4. Children must wear closed-toe shoes. 5. Please bring a second set of clothes for the water day or in case of accidents.

More details...