TEST 2025 Vacation Bible School and Creative Arts Camp

Please register one child at a time. Every camper will also sign up for a concentration for the week.
Before and/or after care is available for campers who need to arrive before and/or be picked up after camp. Before care drop off is offered from 8:00-9:30 am for an additional $15/day. After care pickup is available from 2:30-5:00 pm for an additional $20/day.
Kindergarten and First Grade Rotation Concentration
Free
If you are registering a student that will enter Kindergarten or First grade in the Fall of 2025. Please choose this option along with the VBS registration option. Children in this age group will attend a rotation of arts experiences throughout the week.
2nd-6th grade Class Concentration: Musical
Free
Children will be the main actors and actresses in a mini musical. Please choose this option along with the VBS registration option. Children will be assigned acting and singing parts.
IMPORTANT - CHILDREN MUST PLAN TO BE AT CAMP EVERY DAY TO CHOOSE THIS CONCENTRATION.
2nd-6th Graders Class Concentration: Woodworking
Free
Children who choose this concentration will create wood projects from kits, make string art and make nature related art. Please choose this option along with the VBS registration option.
2nd-6th Graders Concentration: Painting and Color
Free
Children who choose this concentration will create painting and color arts. Children will paint on canvas, learn to mix colors, and create 2 dimensional art work. Please choose this option along with the VBS registration option.
2nd-6th graders Concentration: Fabric and Recycling
Free
Children who choose this concentration will create textile and fabric arts. Children will weave, braid, and use fabric as well as recycled items to create art. Please choose this option along with the VBS registration option.
Before Care Monday
$15
Care is offered for children who need to come to camp early. Early Drop-off would be from 8:00am-9:30am. There is an additional $15 fee per day needed for the use of Before Care.
Before Care Tuesday
$15
Care is offered for children who need to come to camp early. Early Drop-off would be from 8:00am-9:30am. There is an additional $15 fee per day needed for the use of Before Care.
Before Care Wednesday
$15
Care is offered for children who need to come to camp early. Early Drop-off would be from 8:00am-9:30am. There is an additional $15 fee per day needed for the use of Before Care.
Before Care Thursday
$15
Care is offered for children who need to come to camp early. Early Drop-off would be from 8:00am-9:30am. There is an additional $15 fee per day needed for the use of Before Care.
Before Care Friday
$15
Care is offered for children who need to come to camp early. Early Drop-off would be from 8:00am-9:30am. There is an additional $15 fee per day needed for the use of Before Care.
After Care Monday
$20
After care is offered for children who need to stay after camp.After care is offered from 2:30pm-5:00pm. There is an additional $20 fee per day needed, for the use of After Care.
After Care Tuesday
$20
After care is offered for children who need to stay after camp.After care is offered from 2:30pm-5:00pm. There is an additional $20 fee per day needed, for the use of After Care.
After Care Wednesday
$20
After care is offered for children who need to stay after camp.After care is offered from 2:30pm-5:00pm. There is an additional $20 fee per day needed, for the use of After Care.
After Care Thursday
$20
After care is offered for children who need to stay after camp.After care is offered from 2:30pm-5:00pm. There is an additional $20 fee per day needed, for the use of After Care.
