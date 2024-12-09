2025 Valentine Fundraising Dinner

Includes Buffet Dinner and performance by Michael Griffin, Award winning Magician and Escape Artist
Dinner Includes:
Roast Beef w/ raspberry sauce on the side
Marinated Grilled Chicken
Red Skinned Potatoes
Fresh Veggies
Salad
Rolls & Butter
Dessert
Includes Buffet Dinner and performance by Michael Griffin, Award winning Magician and Escape Artist
Dinner Includes:
Roast Beef w/ raspberry sauce on the side
Marinated Grilled Chicken
Red Skinned Potatoes
Fresh Veggies
Salad
Rolls & Butter
Dessert
Kids PJ Party
$10
Childcare provided for kids under 12
Includes:
Pizza
Juice
Crafts
Movie
Childcare provided for kids under 12
Includes:
Pizza
Juice
Crafts
Movie
Alternate Meal
$60
For those with alternate dietary needs/preferences, you can choose a Spaghetti Squash and vegetable entree.
For those with alternate dietary needs/preferences, you can choose a Spaghetti Squash and vegetable entree.