2025 Valor Cup Participant Form

West Valley City, UT 84118, USA
Don't want to golf? Just in it for the food, drinks, and raffle?
This ticket will get you a free raffle ticket and lunch purchase at our lunch buffet.
All tournament spots have been claimed at this point. However, if you'd like the opportunity to play, please join the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot comes available!
Interested in Volunteering at the Valor Cup?
We’d love to have your support! Please use this link to add your name — and feel free to include any family or friends who would like to volunteer their time and energy on the day of the event.
We’ll need help in a variety of roles, and every set of hands makes a difference. Thank you in advance for being part of it!
Not a golfer but still want to support the cause? Grab a Valor Cup T-Shirt!
100% of proceeds from every shirt sold go directly to supporting the mission.
Please Note:
This purchase does not include entry into the golf tournament.
T-shirts will be available for pickup at the Valor Cup tournament check-in table or at Station 75 after the event.
Grants entry as a single player in the golf tournament. Includes a complimentary breakfast, lunch, Tournament T-shirt, swag, and raffle ticket for entry.
Grants entry for 4 players in the golf tournament. Includes a complimentary breakfast, lunch, Tournament T-shirt, swag, and raffle ticket for entry for each participant.
