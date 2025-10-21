2025 Valor Kyle Fall Fest

Kyle, TX 78640
Ages 2 and up
Please only select this ticket type for attendees that are under 2 years of age
Please only select this ticket type if you are currently a faculty member at Valor Kyle.
Each raffle ticket gives you a chance to win one of our six themed raffle baskets. Pre-purchased tickets can be picked up when you arrive at the event entry tent.
We offer a discount when you buy raffle tickets in bundles! 5 for $20 means you buy 4 and get 1 free. These pre-purchased raffle tickets will be available for pickup at the event entry tent.
Each $5 ticket gives you 3 throws to aim for the bullseye and send the occupant of the Dunk Tank into the water! Every dollar raised goes directly to our Teacher Holiday Fund, helping us show appreciation for our incredible teachers.
Pre-purchased Dunk Tank tickets will be available for pickup at the event entry tent.
