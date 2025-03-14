2025 VAREP GOLF TOURNAMENT SPONSORSHIP

552 S Stephanie St

Henderson, NV 89012, USA

Hole Sponsorship
$1,000
Recognition and branding opportunity booth at designated hole, one yard sign, provide company literature distributed to players at registration sign in and recognition at the luncheon.
*Hole Sponsor + Team of 4 Players Sponsorship
$2,000
Receive four (4) player tickets for the tournament, $100 Gift Basket for your company to raffle included, recognition and branding opportunity booth at designated hole, one yard sign, provide company literature distributed to players at registration sign in and recognition at the luncheon.
*Networking Lunch Sponsorship
$2,000
Receives recognition and branding opportunity, provide company literature to be distributed to players at registration sign in desk, and 4 min speaking opportunity at tournament luncheon

