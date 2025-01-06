2025 Vasco Forever Helping Families Fundraiser

Menu
Soup & Salad:
Caeser Salad, Strawberry Salad, and Clam Chowder.
Entees:
Chicken Picatta, and Petite Filet
Included: Seasonal Vegetables & House Bake Bread, Asiago Au Gratin Potatoes, and Wild Rice Pilaf.
Table Dessert.
