2025 VCHS Carnival - A Community Celebration to Enhance Student Life

Step into a world of celebration - VCHS Carnival style. The vibrant beats of music, fun snacks and refreshments, captivating decor, and enchanting dancing by all – each element contributes to a community extravaganza that beckons VCHS families and friends to have a memorable evening that benefits Vail Christian High School.
Faculty Sponsorship Ticket
$75
We love our teachers! They are the heart and soul of our VCHS Community. Let's make sure they can celebrate Carnival with us! Sponsor a teacher or two.
Bronze Carnival Sponsorship
$500
Your Bronze Sponsorship has a lasting impact on our VCHS Community. Bronze Sponsorship includes 2 tickets. We will recognize your generosity on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials.
Your Bronze Sponsorship has a lasting impact on our VCHS Community. Bronze Sponsorship includes 2 tickets. We will recognize your generosity on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials.
Silver Carnival Sponsorship
$1,000
Your Silver Sponsorship has a lasting impact on our VCHS Community. Silver Sponsorship includes 4 tickets. We will recognize your generosity on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials.
Your Silver Sponsorship has a lasting impact on our VCHS Community. Silver Sponsorship includes 4 tickets. We will recognize your generosity on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials.
Gold Carnival Sponsorship
$2,500
Your Gold Sponsorship has a lasting impact on our VCHS Community. Gold Sponsorship includes 6 tickets. We will recognize your generosity on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials. Enjoy our Carnival Celebratory Glassware as a special thank you for your gift and generosity.
Your Gold Sponsorship has a lasting impact on our VCHS Community. Gold Sponsorship includes 6 tickets. We will recognize your generosity on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials. Enjoy our Carnival Celebratory Glassware as a special thank you for your gift and generosity.
Platinum Carnival Sponsorship
$5,000
Your Platinum Sponsorship has a lasting impact on our VCHS Community. Platinum Sponsorship includes 6 tickets. We will recognize your generosity on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials. Enjoy our set of Carnival Celebratory Glassware as a special thank you for your incredible generosity.
Your Platinum Sponsorship has a lasting impact on our VCHS Community. Platinum Sponsorship includes 6 tickets. We will recognize your generosity on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials. Enjoy our set of Carnival Celebratory Glassware as a special thank you for your incredible generosity.
Diamond Carnival Sponsorship
$10,000
Your Diamond Sponsorship is the jewel of our sponsorship tiers. Your impact on our VCHS Community - transforming the lives of students, staff and faculty will make a lasting difference on all VCHS can accomplish. Diamond Sponsorship includes up to 15 tickets. We will recognize your Diamond Sponsorship on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials. Enjoy our set of Carnival Celebratory Glassware as a special thank you for your incredible generosity.
Your Diamond Sponsorship is the jewel of our sponsorship tiers. Your impact on our VCHS Community - transforming the lives of students, staff and faculty will make a lasting difference on all VCHS can accomplish. Diamond Sponsorship includes up to 15 tickets. We will recognize your Diamond Sponsorship on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials. Enjoy our set of Carnival Celebratory Glassware as a special thank you for your incredible generosity.
King and/or Queen of the Carnival
$25,000
Your King and/or Queen Sponsorship is the jewel of our sponsorship tiers. Your impact on our VCHS Community - transforming the lives of students, staff and faculty will make a lasting difference on all VCHS can accomplish. King and Queen Sponsorship includes up to 20 tickets. We will recognize your King and Queen Sponsorship on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials. Enjoy our set of Carnival Celebratory Glassware as a special thank you for your incredible generosity.
Your King and/or Queen Sponsorship is the jewel of our sponsorship tiers. Your impact on our VCHS Community - transforming the lives of students, staff and faculty will make a lasting difference on all VCHS can accomplish. King and Queen Sponsorship includes up to 20 tickets. We will recognize your King and Queen Sponsorship on all event signage, social media, website and collateral materials. Enjoy our set of Carnival Celebratory Glassware as a special thank you for your incredible generosity.
