2025 Vendor | Community Partners| Grand Festival Day | June 21st | Forsyth Park

501C3 applications must email status to [email protected] upon submission of this applications.
Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials including table. (table, no more than 2(6ft) tables or 1(8ft) table, tablecloths, signage, etc.)
No refunds will be issued.
501C3 applications must email status to [email protected] upon submission of this applications.
Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials including table. (table, no more than 2(6ft) tables or 1(8ft) table, tablecloths, signage, etc.)
No refunds will be issued.
Vendor | Product - Services
$140
Only one business allowed, per vendor fee, with a restriction on selling food products or beverages.
Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials including table. (table, no more than 2(6ft) tables or 1(8ft) table, tablecloths, signage, etc.)
Only one business allowed, per vendor fee, with a restriction on selling food products or beverages.
Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials including table. (table, no more than 2(6ft) tables or 1(8ft) table, tablecloths, signage, etc.)
VIP Vendor Package (1 remaining)
$500
-10x10 high peak festival tent
1(6ft) table, 2 chairs
-Tent prime location
2 minutes of stage time
-social media features
-website listing
-10x10 high peak festival tent
1(6ft) table, 2 chairs
-Tent prime location
2 minutes of stage time
-social media features
-website listing
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!