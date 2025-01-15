Hosted by

Chosen For The Arts

About this event

2025 Vendor | Community Partners| Grand Festival Day | June 21st | Forsyth Park

Forsyth Park

Community Partner | 501C3 item
Community Partner | 501C3
$50
501C3 applications must email status to [email protected] upon submission of this applications. Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials including table. (table, no more than 2(6ft) tables or 1(8ft) table, tablecloths, signage, etc.) No refunds will be issued.
Vendor | Product - Services item
Vendor | Product - Services
$140
Only one business allowed, per vendor fee, with a restriction on selling food products or beverages. Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials including table. (table, no more than 2(6ft) tables or 1(8ft) table, tablecloths, signage, etc.)
VIP Vendor Package (1 remaining) item
VIP Vendor Package (1 remaining)
$500
-10x10 high peak festival tent 1(6ft) table, 2 chairs -Tent prime location 2 minutes of stage time -social media features -website listing

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!