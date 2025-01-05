10x10 Vendor Nov 14-16 BFF

WHAT!? Puck doesn't have aCourt?? WELL, Seelie has stepped down and Unseelie hasn't stepped up yet, so IT IS>.. chaos. Earlier load in time than nonsponsors, Your booth name announced in Puck's Court as a Sponsor of the Court, and a Present of indeterminate, but chaotic, origin. The knowledge that you have done extra to help us pull this off! Thank you!