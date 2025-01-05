10x10 Vendor Nov 14-16 BFF

10x10 Space, 3 days, 2 nights
$450

1) Pay this bill :-)
2) Continue being fabulous!
3) Please announce your acceptance and include a link to the ticket page. https://www.bigwhimsy.com/bff.html
4) Feel free to post more on various social media using the hashtag #bmorefairy #fairyscary to continue to generate excitement.
5) We ask that you decorate your vending space in a whimsical manner, helping to set the ambiance of the Land of Faery!

Sponsor of the Seelie Court
$44

Earlier load in time than nonsponsors, Your booth name announced in Faerie Court as a Sponsor of the Court, and a Present of indeterminate, but Seelie, origin. The knowledge that you have done extra to help us pull this off! Thank you!

Sponsor of Puck's Court!
$44

WHAT!? Puck doesn't have aCourt?? WELL, Seelie has stepped down and Unseelie hasn't stepped up yet, so IT IS>.. chaos. Earlier load in time than nonsponsors, Your booth name announced in Puck's Court as a Sponsor of the Court, and a Present of indeterminate, but chaotic, origin. The knowledge that you have done extra to help us pull this off! Thank you!

Sponsor of the Unseelie Court
$44

Earlier load in time than nonsponsors, Your booth name announced in Faerie Court as a Sponsor of the Court, and a Present of indeterminate, but Unseelie, origin. The knowledge that you have helped us pull this off! Thank you!

Just Friday! Just Jani!
$75

Yay! Ceramics! Just for you!

All But Friday Daytime! C5
$375

Yay! This worked out great!

