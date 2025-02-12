2025 Vendor Form for Farm and Ranch Day

All outside booths will need to provide your own tables and chairs as well as a form of shade (canopy). If you are using a canopy, please make sure that you secure it so it does not blow away if it gets windy.
Indoor Booth Reservation
$60
All inside booths will be on a first come first serve basis. You must provide your own tables and chairs.
Electricity
$5
Please let us know if you need electricity for your booth by adding the additional $5 charge to your checkout.
Non-profit Booth
Free
Non-profits do not have to pay the booth fee, but we ask that they provide information or activities for the public.
