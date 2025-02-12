2025 Vendor Form for Farm and Ranch Day

All outside booths will need to provide your own tables and chairs as well as a form of shade (canopy). If you are using a canopy, please make sure that you secure it so it does not blow away if it gets windy.

All outside booths will need to provide your own tables and chairs as well as a form of shade (canopy). If you are using a canopy, please make sure that you secure it so it does not blow away if it gets windy.

More details...