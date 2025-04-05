2025 Vendor/Sponsor Reg

Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*;
3' x 8' Banner on Stage;
Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
10 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*;
3' x 8' Banner on Stage;
Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
10 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Gold Partner
$5,000
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*;
3' x 8' Banner on Stage;
Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
8 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*;
3' x 8' Banner on Stage;
Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
8 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Silver Partner
$2,500
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*;
3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided;
Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
6 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*;
3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided;
Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
6 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Bronze Partner
$1,000
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*;
3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided;
Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
4 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*;
3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided;
Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
4 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Jewel Partner
$500
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*;
Logo Placement on Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
2 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 VIP Reception Tickets;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*;
Logo Placement on Social Media;
Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
2 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
2 VIP Reception Tickets;
Shout Out at Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Business Partner
$250
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*;
Logo Placement on Social Media;
Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*;
Logo Placement on Social Media;
Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Non-Profit Partner
$150
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*;
Logo Placement on Social Media;
Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*;
Logo Placement on Social Media;
Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival.
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Handmade Arts & Crafts Vendor
$150
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*;
Logo Placement on Social Media;
Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Sponsors at this level receive the following:
10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*;
Logo Placement on Social Media;
Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website;
2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival;
Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc.
* Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
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