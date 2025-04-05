2025 Vendor/Sponsor Reg

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 6 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 6 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

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