North Texas Pride Foundation

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North Texas Pride Foundation

About this event

2025 Vendor/Sponsor Reg

902 E 16th St

Plano, TX 75074, USA

Platinum Partner
$7,500
Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 10 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Gold Partner
$5,000
Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 8 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Silver Partner
$2,500
Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 6 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Bronze Partner
$1,000
Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 4 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Jewel Partner
$500
Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 VIP Reception Tickets; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Business Partner
$250
Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Non-Profit Partner
$150
Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
Handmade Arts & Crafts Vendor
$150
Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level
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