2025 Veterans Appreciation Celebration

This is Free ticket for a Veteran to attend.
The person using this ticket must be a Veteran and will be required to enter their branch of service.
This ticket for anyone who isn't a Veteran.
Includes 8 Tickets and your Name or Logo on your table sign.
*There is no discount on table purchases if Veterans attend using your tickets. To purchase a table using free Veteran's ticket(s), please purchase any combination of 8 veteran or non-veteran tickets (all on the same order) and we will ensure your group will be seated together.
2 tickets plus your Name listed in program and on a table sign
*There is no discount on sponsorships if Veterans attend using your tickets. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 2 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Free Veteran's ticket above.
Includes 4 tickets plus your Name or Logo in the program and on event signage.
*There is no discount on sponsorships if Veterans attend using your tickets. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 4 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Free Veteran's ticket above.
Includes 6 tickets plus your name or logo in the program, on event signage, social media recognition, and verbal recognition during the program.
*There is no discount on sponsorships if Veterans attend using your tickets. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 6 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Free Veteran's ticket above.
Includes 8 tickets (1 table) plus a ½ Page program ad, your logo on event signage, social media recognition, and verbal recognition during the program.
*There is no discount on sponsorships if Veterans attend using your tickets. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 8 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Free Veteran's ticket above.
Includes 16 tickets (2 tables) plus a Full page program ad, logo on event signage, opportunity to speak during the program, social media recognition and logo on Veteran gift.
*There is no discount on sponsorships if Veterans attend using your tickets. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 16 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Free Veteran's ticket above.
