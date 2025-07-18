2025 Veterans Appreciation Dinner

This ticket is for non-Veterans. This includes spouses, family and friends of Veterans.
Individual Veteran Ticket
Free
This is a complimentary Veteran Ticket.
The person using this ticket must be a Veteran, you will be required to enter their branch of service to purchase and the Veteran will be asked to register as a Veteran upon arriving at the event.
Table of 8
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Purchase a reserved table (8 seats).
This does not include any complimentary Veteran's tickets. To purchase a table using Veteran's complimentary ticket(s), please purchase any combination of 8 individual tickets - can be any mix of Veteran and Non-Veteran tickets (all on the same order) and we will ensure your group will be seated together. If you have questions please call Amy at (219) 531-8024 or email [email protected].
$100 Sponsorship
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
$100 Sponsorship includes 2 Tickets and your Name or Logo in the Event Slideshow.
Veteran's Discount is not available for sponsorship purchases. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 2 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Individual Veteran's ticket above.
$250 Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
$250 Sponsorship includes 4 Tickets and your Name or Logo in the Event Slideshow and on the Entry Signage.
Veteran's Discount is not available for sponsorship purchases. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 4 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Individual Veteran's ticket above.
$500 Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
$500 Sponsorship includes 6 Tickets and your Name or Logo in the Event Slideshow, on the Entry Signage, and on the Sponsor Thank You Sign.
Veteran's Discount is not available for sponsorship purchases. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 6 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Individual Veteran's ticket above.
$1,000 Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
$1,000 Sponsorship includes 8 Tickets (1 table) and your Name or Logo in the Event Slideshow, on the Entry Signage, on the Sponsor Thank You Sign, and a half page program ad.
Veteran's Discount is not available for sponsorship purchases. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 8 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Individual Veteran's ticket above.
$2,500 Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
$2,500 Sponsorship includes 16 Tickets (2 tables) and your Name or Logo in the Event Slideshow, on the Entry Signage, on the Sponsor Thank You Sign, a Full Page Program Ad and your Logo on the Centerpieces.
Veteran's Discount is not available for sponsorship purchases. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 16 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Individual Veteran's ticket above.
$5,000 Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets
$5,000 Sponsorship includes 24 Tickets (3 tables) and your Name or Logo in the Event Slideshow, on the Entry Signage, on the Sponsor Thank You Sign, a Full Page Program Ad, your Logo on the Centerpieces, and a Speaking Opportunity.
Veteran's Discount is not available for sponsorship purchases. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 24 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Individual Veteran's ticket above.
Add a donation for Valparaiso Rotary Club Memorial Foundation
$
