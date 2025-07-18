2025 Veterans Appreciation Dinner

$2,500 Sponsorship includes 16 Tickets (2 tables) and your Name or Logo in the Event Slideshow, on the Entry Signage, on the Sponsor Thank You Sign, a Full Page Program Ad and your Logo on the Centerpieces. Veteran's Discount is not available for sponsorship purchases. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 16 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Individual Veteran's ticket above.

$2,500 Sponsorship includes 16 Tickets (2 tables) and your Name or Logo in the Event Slideshow, on the Entry Signage, on the Sponsor Thank You Sign, a Full Page Program Ad and your Logo on the Centerpieces. Veteran's Discount is not available for sponsorship purchases. If you would like to bring Veterans in addition to your 16 tickets that are included, please register the Veteran(s) using the Individual Veteran's ticket above.

More details...