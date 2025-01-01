2025 “Veterans’ Recognition Dinner Dance Gala.”

During the evening, we will honor and celebrate some of our local veterans, enjoy a delicious dinner by Virginia Hines Catering, and dance to music by DJ Kysheem Remix. Dress to impress and be ready for a memorable evening.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Twelve (12) tickets (two tables) to the Gala with table signage, listed as a sponsor on Gala event pamphlet, opportunity to have your favored Veteran introduced at the Gala. (Due April 30th), and Logo placed on promotional materials for NABVETS three programs: Scholarship, Feed the Homeless, and Veterans Support Awards.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Six (6) tickets (one table) to the Gala with table signage, listed as a sponsor on Gala event pamphlet, and the opportunity to have your favored Veteran introduced at the Gala. (Due April 30th),
Bronze
$350
Reserved Seating (4) to the Gala with table signage and listed as a sponsor on Gala event pamphlet.
Steel
$200
Reserved Seating (2) to the Gala with table signage and listed as a sponsor on Gala event pamphlet.
