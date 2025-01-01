2025 “Veterans’ Recognition Dinner Dance Gala.”

Twelve (12) tickets (two tables) to the Gala with table signage, listed as a sponsor on Gala event pamphlet, opportunity to have your favored Veteran introduced at the Gala. (Due April 30th), and Logo placed on promotional materials for NABVETS three programs: Scholarship, Feed the Homeless, and Veterans Support Awards.

Twelve (12) tickets (two tables) to the Gala with table signage, listed as a sponsor on Gala event pamphlet, opportunity to have your favored Veteran introduced at the Gala. (Due April 30th), and Logo placed on promotional materials for NABVETS three programs: Scholarship, Feed the Homeless, and Veterans Support Awards.

seeMoreDetailsMobile