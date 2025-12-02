Friends Of Bellefonte Little House

Hosted by

Friends Of Bellefonte Little House

About this event

2025 Victorian Children's Tea

115 W Howard St

Bellefonte, PA 16823, USA

General Admission
$15

Price per child (ages 3-12): $15, accompanying Adults:$15. This is not a drop off event - child must stay with adult. 


**Please note, seating for the Tea is at children’s tables. There is one table set up with adult chairs.  The building does not have handicap accessibility at this time.


General Admission (Copy)
$15

Price per child (ages 3-12): $15, accompanying Adults:$15. This is not a drop off event - child must stay with adult. 


**Please note, seating for the Tea is at children’s tables. There is one table set up with adult chairs.  The building does not have handicap accessibility at this time.


Add a donation for Friends Of Bellefonte Little House

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!