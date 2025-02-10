2025 Virginia Search and Rescue Conference

April 11-13, 2025 (Friday- Sunday)
This includes lodging for the event, Friday Dinner and check-in, all-day Saturday and Sunday Lunch and check-out, and a free gift.
April 11-13, 2025 (Friday- Sunday)
This includes lodging for the event, Friday Dinner and check-in, all-day Saturday and Sunday Lunch and check-out, and a free gift.
Main Conference Non-VA Agency
$85
April 11-13, 2025 (Friday- Sunday)
This includes lodging for the event, Friday Dinner and check-in, all-day Saturday and Sunday Lunch and check-out, and a free gift.
April 11-13, 2025 (Friday- Sunday)
This includes lodging for the event, Friday Dinner and check-in, all-day Saturday and Sunday Lunch and check-out, and a free gift.
Pre-Conference Courses VA State Agency
$100
April 9-11 2025
Includes: Wednesday night lodging, All day Thursday, Friday Lunch and Check out and a free gift.
(pre-conference events only)
Choice of one of the following classes:
Lost Person Behavior
Scene Preservation
Land Navigation (Beginer & Intermediate/Advanced)
SarTopo Mapping Course
April 9-11 2025
Includes: Wednesday night lodging, All day Thursday, Friday Lunch and Check out and a free gift.
(pre-conference events only)
Choice of one of the following classes:
Lost Person Behavior
Scene Preservation
Land Navigation (Beginer & Intermediate/Advanced)
SarTopo Mapping Course
Pre-Conference Courses Non-VA Agency
$170
April 9-11 2025
Includes: Wednesday night lodging, All day Thursday, Friday Lunch and Check out and a free gift.
(pre-conference events only)
Choice of one of the following classes:
Lost Person Behavior
Scene Preservation
Land Navigation (Beginer & Intermediate/Advanced)
SarTopo Mapping Course
April 9-11 2025
Includes: Wednesday night lodging, All day Thursday, Friday Lunch and Check out and a free gift.
(pre-conference events only)
Choice of one of the following classes:
Lost Person Behavior
Scene Preservation
Land Navigation (Beginer & Intermediate/Advanced)
SarTopo Mapping Course
Pre & Main Conference VA State Agency
$130
April 9-13 (Wednesday-Sunday)
Includes: Wednesday night lodging, All day Thursday-Saturday, and Sunday Lunch and Check out. Lodging included and a free gift.
Choice of one of the following classes for pre-con:
Lost Person Behavior
Scene Preservation
Land Navigation (Beginer & Intermediate/Advanced)
SarTopo Mapping Course
April 9-13 (Wednesday-Sunday)
Includes: Wednesday night lodging, All day Thursday-Saturday, and Sunday Lunch and Check out. Lodging included and a free gift.
Choice of one of the following classes for pre-con:
Lost Person Behavior
Scene Preservation
Land Navigation (Beginer & Intermediate/Advanced)
SarTopo Mapping Course
Pre & Main Conference Non-VA State Agency
$220
April 9-13 (Wednesday-Sunday)
Includes: Wednesday night lodging, All day Thursday-Saturday, and Sunday Lunch and Check out. Lodging included and a free gift.
Choice of one of the following classes for pre-con:
Lost Person Behavior
Scene Preservation
Land Navigation (Beginer & Intermediate/Advanced)
SarTopo Mapping Course
April 9-13 (Wednesday-Sunday)
Includes: Wednesday night lodging, All day Thursday-Saturday, and Sunday Lunch and Check out. Lodging included and a free gift.
Choice of one of the following classes for pre-con:
Lost Person Behavior
Scene Preservation
Land Navigation (Beginer & Intermediate/Advanced)
SarTopo Mapping Course
Lost Person Behavior & LPB Train the Trainer (Full Track)
$690
April 9-13 (Wednesday-Sunday)
This is the full LPB course track which includes the LPB pre-confrence course, Wednesday night check in, Thursday & Friday and the Train the Trainer Course and certification on Sunday. Also includes the Main Conference on Saturday, food and lodging, and a free gift.
April 9-13 (Wednesday-Sunday)
This is the full LPB course track which includes the LPB pre-confrence course, Wednesday night check in, Thursday & Friday and the Train the Trainer Course and certification on Sunday. Also includes the Main Conference on Saturday, food and lodging, and a free gift.
Lost Person Behavior & LPB TTT Non-VA State Agency
$760
April 9-13 (Wednesday-Sunday)
This is the full LPB course track which includes the LPB pre-confrence course, Wednesday night check in, Thursday & Friday and the Train the Trainer Course and certification on Sunday. Also includes the Main Conference on Saturday, food and lodging, and a free gift.
April 9-13 (Wednesday-Sunday)
This is the full LPB course track which includes the LPB pre-confrence course, Wednesday night check in, Thursday & Friday and the Train the Trainer Course and certification on Sunday. Also includes the Main Conference on Saturday, food and lodging, and a free gift.
Pay On Site Conference Options
Free
This option will let you choose from all the courses and options provided in the 2025 VASARCON you want to pay for in person.
Tickets available for both Pre & Main Conference, and Certification courses.
Price List:
Main Con VA: $30
Main Con Non-VA: $85
Pre-Con: $100
Pre-Con Non-VA: $170
Both Pre & Main Con: $130
Pre & Main Con Non-VA: $220
LPB TTT VA: $690
LPB TTT Non-VA: $760
This option will let you choose from all the courses and options provided in the 2025 VASARCON you want to pay for in person.
Tickets available for both Pre & Main Conference, and Certification courses.
Price List:
Main Con VA: $30
Main Con Non-VA: $85
Pre-Con: $100
Pre-Con Non-VA: $170
Both Pre & Main Con: $130
Pre & Main Con Non-VA: $220
LPB TTT VA: $690
LPB TTT Non-VA: $760
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!