2025 Virtual Walk-a-thon

Official 2025 AND Walkathon T-Shirt





Walk with purpose and wear your support proudly. This exclusive AND Foundation Walkathon t-shirt is your registration for our virtual walkathon—and a bold statement in the movement against gun violence.





Featuring our message: “Policy & Change. Not Just Thoughts & Prayers,” this shirt represents the power of healthy movement and active voices coming together for change.





Register by purchasing your shirt and join us September 8–13 as we walk, run, bike, and move from wherever we are. Don’t forget to tag us in your photo using #WalkForImpact to show your support!