2025 Visalia Banquet November

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About this event
Marinated and Grilled 6 Oz Breast of Chicken Served in a White Wine Sauce with Lemon, Shallots and Peppercorns Roasted Red Potatoes Baby Carrots Mixed Baby Greens Salad Dinner Rolls with Butter New York Style Cheesecake $45 tax and gratuity included. A cocktail server will be available to take your drink orders and deliver them to the room. Make banquet reservations by November 1, 2025.
Vegetarian option available upon request, please call Pat LaRue before November 1, 2025 to advise her of your request.
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