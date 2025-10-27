California Federation Of Mineralogical Societies Inc

Hosted by

California Federation Of Mineralogical Societies Inc

About this event

2025 Visalia Banquet November

9000 W Airport Dr

Visalia, CA 93277, USA

Banquet Per Person
$45

Marinated and Grilled 6 Oz Breast of Chicken Served in a White Wine Sauce with Lemon, Shallots and Peppercorns Roasted Red Potatoes Baby Carrots Mixed Baby Greens Salad Dinner Rolls with Butter New York Style Cheesecake $45 tax and gratuity included. A cocktail server will be available to take your drink orders and deliver them to the room. Make banquet reservations by November 1, 2025.

Vegetarian option
$45

Vegetarian option available upon request, please call Pat LaRue before November 1, 2025 to advise her of your request.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!