2025 Visalia Banquet November

Marinated and Grilled 6 Oz Breast of Chicken Served in a White Wine Sauce with Lemon, Shallots and Peppercorns Roasted Red Potatoes Baby Carrots Mixed Baby Greens Salad Dinner Rolls with Butter New York Style Cheesecake $45 tax and gratuity included. A cocktail server will be available to take your drink orders and deliver them to the room. Make banquet reservations by November 1, 2025.