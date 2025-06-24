2025 Vitae Foundation Online Auction

Starting bid
Four reserved field box tickets to one 2025 regular season home game and honorary first pitch opportunity. (Game to be mutually agreed upon and subject to availability.)
Donated by the St. Louis Cardinals
Starting bid
Four tickets, parking pass, and four passes to the Mizzou Sports Properties all-inclusive tailgate at the MU home opener on Thursday, August 28, 2025 vs. Central Arkansas.
Donated by Mizzou Sports Properties
Starting bid
Char-Broil gas grill (propane not included), $50 gift card to Steele's Fine Custom Meats, 12 pack of Michelob Ultra, and 12 pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. Must be 21 to purchase.
Donated by Jefferson City Lowe's, N.H. Scheppers Distributing Company, and Steele's Fine Custom Meats
Starting bid
Round of golf for three at the Jefferson City Country Club with Heath Higgins w/cart, 30-minute lesson with Kevin Dunn (JC Country Club golf pro), three sleeves of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, and a $50 Oscar's Classic Diner gift card.
Donated by Heath Higgins, Kevin Dunn, and Oscar's Classic Diner
Starting bid
Round of golf for two w/cart at Oak Hills Golf Course, round of golf for four w/cart and four rounds of mini golf at Turkey Creek Golf Center, a $20 Lutz's gift card, Michelob Ultra Golf bag, and four sleeves of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.
Donated by Oak Hills Golf Course, Turkey Creek Golf Center, Lutz's BBQ, and N.H. Scheppers Distributing Company
Starting bid
One-night stay in a Deluxe King Bedroom at Courtyard by Marriott, $50 gift card to Bella Capelli Salon & Spa, $50 gift card to JQ's on High, and a bottle of Caymus Vineyards Nappa Valley 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon. Must be 21 to purchase.
Donated by Courtyard by Marriott, Bella Capelli Salon & Spa, JQ's on High, and Jim Neuner
Starting bid
2025-2026 All-Sports pass (family of 4), Helias sweatshirt, UA pom beanie hat, UA baseball cap, metal frame stadium seat.
H-E-L I-A-S!!!!
Donated by Helias High School
Starting bid
Kansas City Chiefs garden stone, measures approximately 15 x 15.
Donated by Capitol Monuments
Starting bid
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz autographed Mizzou football and two tailgate bag chairs.
Donated by Mizzou Sports Properties
Starting bid
Hallmark invitations, thank you cards, address book, and pen; Plate&Pour t-shirt, $20 gift card, and two free drink vouchers; $50 Arris' Pizza gift card, $50 Initially Yours gift card, $100 Oscar's Classic Diner gift card; bottle of Sanford 2014 Pinot Noir La Rinconada Vineyard. Must be 21 to purchase.
Donated by Carrie's Hallmark, Plate&Pour, Arris' Pizza, Initially Yours, Oscar's Classic Diner, and Jim Neuner
Starting bid
$50 Arris' Pizza gift card, $50 Initially Yours gift card, $50 Domenico's Restaurant gift card, $20 Old Brickhouse Deli gift card, $100 Oscar's Diner gift card, bottle of The Prisoners 2022 California red wine, and gift certificate for a free oil change and lube. Must be 21 to purchase.
Donated by Arris' Pizza, Initially Yours, Domenico's Restaurant, Old Brickhouse Deli, Oscar's Diner, Jim Neuner, and B&W Battery and Auto Repair
Starting bid
$50 Domenico's Restaurant gift card, $30 Big Whiskey's gift card, $40 JC Nutrition gift card, $100 Oscar's Diner gift card, a gift certificate for a free oil change and lube, gift bag from the Shirtsmith (two reverse folding umbrellas, t-shirt, travel coffee mug, baseball hat, pens, and promo items), two bottles of wine (Altered Dimension Cabernet Sauvignon and Eppa SupraFruta Red Sangria). Must be 21 to purchase.
Donated by Domenico's Restaurant, Big Whiskey's, JC Nutrition, Oscar's Dinner, B&W Battery and Auto Repair, The Shirtsmith, and X-Press Liquor
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!