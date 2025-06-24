Sales closed

2025 Vitae Foundation Online Auction

Pick-up location

1731 Southridge Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109, USA

St. Louis Cardinals package item
$250

Starting bid

Four reserved field box tickets to one 2025 regular season home game and honorary first pitch opportunity. (Game to be mutually agreed upon and subject to availability.)


Donated by the St. Louis Cardinals

Mizzou Football Home Opener item
$100

Starting bid

Four tickets, parking pass, and four passes to the Mizzou Sports Properties all-inclusive tailgate at the MU home opener on Thursday, August 28, 2025 vs. Central Arkansas.


Donated by Mizzou Sports Properties

BBQ Package item
$50

Starting bid

Char-Broil gas grill (propane not included), $50 gift card to Steele's Fine Custom Meats, 12 pack of Michelob Ultra, and 12 pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. Must be 21 to purchase.


Donated by Jefferson City Lowe's, N.H. Scheppers Distributing Company, and Steele's Fine Custom Meats

Jefferson City Country Club Golf Package item
Jefferson City Country Club Golf Package
$100

Starting bid

Round of golf for three at the Jefferson City Country Club with Heath Higgins w/cart, 30-minute lesson with Kevin Dunn (JC Country Club golf pro), three sleeves of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, and a $50 Oscar's Classic Diner gift card.


Donated by Heath Higgins, Kevin Dunn, and Oscar's Classic Diner

Jefferson City Golf Package item
Jefferson City Golf Package
$50

Starting bid

Round of golf for two w/cart at Oak Hills Golf Course, round of golf for four w/cart and four rounds of mini golf at Turkey Creek Golf Center, a $20 Lutz's gift card, Michelob Ultra Golf bag, and four sleeves of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.


Donated by Oak Hills Golf Course, Turkey Creek Golf Center, Lutz's BBQ, and N.H. Scheppers Distributing Company

Jefferson City Date Night Package item
$100

Starting bid

One-night stay in a Deluxe King Bedroom at Courtyard by Marriott, $50 gift card to Bella Capelli Salon & Spa, $50 gift card to JQ's on High, and a bottle of Caymus Vineyards Nappa Valley 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon. Must be 21 to purchase.


Donated by Courtyard by Marriott, Bella Capelli Salon & Spa, JQ's on High, and Jim Neuner

Helias Crusader Fan Package item
Helias Crusader Fan Package
$100

Starting bid

2025-2026 All-Sports pass (family of 4), Helias sweatshirt, UA pom beanie hat, UA baseball cap, metal frame stadium seat.


H-E-L I-A-S!!!!


Donated by Helias High School

How 'Bout Them Chiefs! item
How 'Bout Them Chiefs!
$50

Starting bid

Kansas City Chiefs garden stone, measures approximately 15 x 15.


Donated by Capitol Monuments

Mizzou Merch item
$50

Starting bid

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz autographed Mizzou football and two tailgate bag chairs.


Donated by Mizzou Sports Properties

Mid MO Package #1 item
Mid MO Package #1
$100

Starting bid

Hallmark invitations, thank you cards, address book, and pen; Plate&Pour t-shirt, $20 gift card, and two free drink vouchers; $50 Arris' Pizza gift card, $50 Initially Yours gift card, $100 Oscar's Classic Diner gift card; bottle of Sanford 2014 Pinot Noir La Rinconada Vineyard. Must be 21 to purchase.


Donated by Carrie's Hallmark, Plate&Pour, Arris' Pizza, Initially Yours, Oscar's Classic Diner, and Jim Neuner

Mid MO Package #2 item
$100

Starting bid

$50 Arris' Pizza gift card, $50 Initially Yours gift card, $50 Domenico's Restaurant gift card, $20 Old Brickhouse Deli gift card, $100 Oscar's Diner gift card, bottle of The Prisoners 2022 California red wine, and gift certificate for a free oil change and lube. Must be 21 to purchase.


Donated by Arris' Pizza, Initially Yours, Domenico's Restaurant, Old Brickhouse Deli, Oscar's Diner, Jim Neuner, and B&W Battery and Auto Repair

Mid MO Package #3 item
Mid MO Package #3
$100

Starting bid

$50 Domenico's Restaurant gift card, $30 Big Whiskey's gift card, $40 JC Nutrition gift card, $100 Oscar's Diner gift card, a gift certificate for a free oil change and lube, gift bag from the Shirtsmith (two reverse folding umbrellas, t-shirt, travel coffee mug, baseball hat, pens, and promo items), two bottles of wine (Altered Dimension Cabernet Sauvignon and Eppa SupraFruta Red Sangria). Must be 21 to purchase.


Donated by Domenico's Restaurant, Big Whiskey's, JC Nutrition, Oscar's Dinner, B&W Battery and Auto Repair, The Shirtsmith, and X-Press Liquor

