2025 Vitae Foundation Online Auction

Round of golf for two w/cart at Oak Hills Golf Course, round of golf for four w/cart and four rounds of mini golf at Turkey Creek Golf Center, a $20 Lutz's gift card, Michelob Ultra Golf bag, and four sleeves of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.





Donated by Oak Hills Golf Course, Turkey Creek Golf Center, Lutz's BBQ, and N.H. Scheppers Distributing Company