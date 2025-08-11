Vacaville Jr Bulldogs

Hosted by

Vacaville Jr Bulldogs

2025 VJB Gala

Vacaville Opera House

Gala Tickets
$65

Grants Entry to the gala.

$1 Raffle Ticket
$1

Raffle Tickets

$20 Raffle Ticket
$20

Raffle Tickets

Drink Ticket
$5

One drink ticket

Drink Ticket Bundle
$20

Four drink tickets

Gala Table for 8
$720

Gala Table for 8 with 8 drink tickets & 20 raffle tickets per guest

Cheers for VJB Sponsorship
$300

Website & social media channel promotion & recognition within gala.

Bulldog Blitz Sponsorship
$500

Website & social media channel promotion & recognition within Gala, plus 2 gala tickets.

Touchdown Dance Sponsorship
$1,000

Website & social media channel promotion & recognition within gala, plus gala table (8 tickets) and custom plaque

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!